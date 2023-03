Coming soon: THE CHOSEN ONE, the @netflix adaptation of the American Jesus trilogy I created with artist & co-creator @PeterGrossArt. A little boy finds out he's the new Jesus Christ & will grow up to face the Antichrist in The Apocalypse. Official poster below… pic.twitter.com/E61CwKpB2f

— Millarworld (@mrmarkmillar) March 28, 2023