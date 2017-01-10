Hanno scatenato una reazione immediata a Hollywood le parole di Donald Trump rivolte a, che proprio domenica sera – in occasione dei Golden Globe Awards – aveva criticato il presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America.

Questa la sua dichiarazione contro l’attrice postata su twitter:

Meryl Streep, una delle attrici più sopravvalutate di Hollywood, non mi conosce personalmente, eppure mi ha attaccato la notte scorsa ai Golden Globes. È semplicemente una fanatica di Hillary [Clinton] che non sa perdere. Per la centesima volta, non ho mai “preso in giro” un giornalista disabile (non lo farei mai), l’ho semplicemente imitato “mentre metteva la coda fra le gambe” dopo aver cambiato parere su una notizia di 16 anni fa che aveva scritto per farmi apparire in cattiva luce. Quanta disonestà nella stampa!

A seguire potete leggere alcuni esempi di attori e celebrità che si sono esposti in difesa dell’attrice. Tra questi anche J.K. Rowling, scrittrice di Harry Potter e autrice della sceneggiatura di Animali Fantastici e Dove Trovarli.

“Toccherà anche a te essere definita sopravvalutata” le ha fatto notare una fan su twitter. “Non dimenticare che a volte un complimento da parte di certi individui sarebbe più offensivo di un loro insulto” ha ribattuto la scrittrice.

Never forget that some people’s good opinion would be more insulting than their abuse! pic.twitter.com/XYRCHTijQz — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) 9 gennaio 2017

So overrated is one word. Don’t start telling legends what they can and cannot do. The word for today is JOB. Focus on your JOB. pic.twitter.com/W5MU7cEcMt — Margaret Cho (@margaretcho) 9 gennaio 2017

MERYL STREEP — John Legend (@johnlegend) 9 gennaio 2017

Is there anyone better? #Meryl — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) 9 gennaio 2017

There has never been anyone like Meryl Streep. I love her. #GoldenGlobes — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) 9 gennaio 2017

"When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose" thank you #MerylStreep #GoldenGlobes — Julianne Moore (@_juliannemoore) 9 gennaio 2017

She has never been more graceful than tonight, nearly w/out voice, her voice has never been so strong. TY Meryl Streep. #GoldenGlobes — Sharon Stone (@sharonstone) 9 gennaio 2017

A true inspiration. Meryl, you beautiful soul. Thank you for using your voice to empower. #GoldenGlobes — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) 9 gennaio 2017





What a small, small man. SAD! https://t.co/xq3nV23YRC — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) 9 gennaio 2017