Hanno scatenato una reazione immediata a Hollywood le parole di Donald Trump rivolte a Meryl Streep, che proprio domenica sera – in occasione dei Golden Globe Awards – aveva criticato il presidente degli Stati Uniti d’America.

Questa la sua dichiarazione contro l’attrice postata su twitter:

Meryl Streep, una delle attrici più sopravvalutate di Hollywood, non mi conosce personalmente, eppure mi ha attaccato la notte scorsa ai Golden Globes. È semplicemente una fanatica di Hillary [Clinton] che non sa perdere. Per la centesima volta, non ho mai “preso in giro” un giornalista disabile (non lo farei mai), l’ho semplicemente imitato “mentre metteva la coda fra le gambe” dopo aver cambiato parere su una notizia di 16 anni fa che aveva scritto per farmi apparire in cattiva luce. Quanta disonestà nella stampa!

 

 

A seguire potete leggere alcuni esempi di attori e celebrità che si sono esposti in difesa dell’attrice. Tra questi anche J.K. Rowling, scrittrice di Harry Potter e autrice della sceneggiatura di Animali Fantastici e Dove Trovarli.

Toccherà anche a te essere definita sopravvalutata” le ha fatto notare una fan su twitter. “Non dimenticare che a volte un complimento da parte di certi individui sarebbe più offensivo di un loro insulto” ha ribattuto la scrittrice.

 