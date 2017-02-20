Sono stati annunciati ieri sera i vincitori della 64esima edizione dei Golden Reel Awards, i premi annuali della Motion Picture Sound Editors, l’associazione dei montatori del suono di Hollywood.

La Battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge e La La Land si sono divisi i premi principali, mentre Warcraft: the Beginning ha ottenuto il premio per il montaggio della colonna sonora e Oceania quello per il montaggio del sonoro in un film d’animazione. Nella sezione documentari il riconoscimento è andato a The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble.

Guillermo del Toro ha ricevuto l’MPSE Filmmaker Award, mentre premi alla carriera sono stati assegnati a Wylie Stateman, Shannon McIntosh e Harry Cohen.

Ecco tutti i premi:

BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – DIALOGUE / ADR Hacksaw Ridge

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright

Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris

Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge

ADR Editor: Michele Perrone BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – FX/FOLEY Hacksaw Ridge

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie

Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis

Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro

Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC, MUSICAL FEATURE La La Land

WINNERS

Music Editor: Jason Ruder BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC SCORE Warcraft: The Beginning

WINNERS

Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: ANIMATION – FEATURE FILM OCEANIA

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle

Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison

Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder

Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes

Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore

Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DOCUMENTARIES – FEATURE FILM The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble

WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner

Sound Designer: Al Nelson

Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: FEATURE FILM – FOREIGN LANGUAGE The King’s Choice WINNERS

Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning

Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning

Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson

Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning

Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad, Jens Johansson

Le candidature agli Oscar sono state annunciate il 24 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 26 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. La diretta sarà trasmessa dalla ABC, e rilanciata in più di 225 Paesi in tutto il mondo.