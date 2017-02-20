La Battaglia di Hacksaw Ridge e La La Land si sono divisi i premi principali, mentre Warcraft: the Beginning ha ottenuto il premio per il montaggio della colonna sonora e Oceania quello per il montaggio del sonoro in un film d’animazione. Nella sezione documentari il riconoscimento è andato a The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble.
Guillermo del Toro ha ricevuto l’MPSE Filmmaker Award, mentre premi alla carriera sono stati assegnati a Wylie Stateman, Shannon McIntosh e Harry Cohen.
Ecco tutti i premi:
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – DIALOGUE / ADR
Hacksaw Ridge
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Andy Wright
Supervising ADR Editors: Justine Angus, Kimberly Harris
Dialogue Editor: Jed Dodge
ADR Editor: Michele Perrone
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – FX/FOLEY
Hacksaw Ridge
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editors: Robert Mackenzie
Foley Editor: Steve Burgess, Alex Francis
Foley Artist: Mario Vaccaro
Sound Effects Editors: Liam Price, Tara Webb, Steve Burgess
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC, MUSICAL FEATURE
La La Land
WINNERS
Music Editor: Jason Ruder
BEST SOUND EDITING IN FEATURE FILM – MUSIC SCORE
Warcraft: The Beginning
WINNERS
Music Editors: Michael Bauer, Peter Myles
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: ANIMATION – FEATURE FILM
OCEANIA
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Tim Nielsen
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Jacob Riehle
Foley Editors: Thom Brennan, Matthew Harrison
Music Editors: Earl Ghaffari, Dan Pinder
Temp Music Editors: Dominick Certo, Tommy Holmes
Sound Effects Editors: Jonathan Borland, Pascal Garneau, Lee Gilmore
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: DOCUMENTARIES – FEATURE FILM
The Music of Strangers: Yo-Yo Ma and The Silk Road Ensemble
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Pete Horner
Sound Designer: Al Nelson
Sound Effects Editor: Andre Zweers
BEST SOUND & MUSIC EDITING: FEATURE FILM – FOREIGN LANGUAGE
The King’s Choice
WINNERS
Supervising Sound Editor: Christian Schaanning
Dialogue Editors: Ingela Jonsson, Espen Ronning
Foley Artist: Lucas Nilsson
Sound Designer: Christian Schaanning
Sound Effects Editors: Fredrik Dalefjell, Erlend Hogstad, Jens Johansson
Le candidature agli Oscar sono state annunciate il 24 gennaio, mentre la cerimonia di premiazione avrà luogo il 26 febbraio al Dolby Theatre di Los Angeles. La diretta sarà trasmessa dalla ABC, e rilanciata in più di 225 Paesi in tutto il mondo.