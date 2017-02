Oscar 2017: Suicide Squad, Star Trek Beyond tra i vincitori dei Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylist Guild Awards

Winners for Feature Length Motion Picture (Feature Films):

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Nocturnal Animals

Make-Up Artists: Donald Mowat, Malanie J. Romero, Elaine Offers

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

La La Land

Hair Stylists: Barbara Lorenz, Jackie Masteran, Frida Aradottir

BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Suicide Squad

Make-Up Artist: Alessandro Bertolazzi

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST PERIOD AND/OR CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Hail, Caesar!

Hair Stylists: Cydney Cornell, Pauletta Lewis-Irwin, Matt Danon

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Star Trek Beyond

Make-Up Artists: Joel Harlow, Richie Alonzo

Winners for Television and New Media Series:

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

Westworld

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Elisa Marsh, Rolf Keppler

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

Dancing With the Stars

Hair Stylists: Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Dean Banowetz

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

Game of Thrones

Make-Up Artists: Jane Walker, Kay Bilk

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

Game of Thrones

Hair Stylists: Kevin Alexander, Candice Banks

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

Westworld

Make-Up Artists: Christien Tinsley, Georgia Allen, Hiroshi Yada

Winners for Television Mini Series or Movie Made for Television

BEST CONTEMPORARY MAKE-UP

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let’s Do The Time Warp Again

Make-Up Artists: Julia Valente, Pip Ayote

BEST CONTEMPORARY HAIR STYLING

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Hair Stylists: Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER MAKE-UP

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Zoe Hay, Heather Plott

BEST PERIOD / CHARACTER HAIR STYLING

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hair Stylists: Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

American Horror Story: Roanoke

Make-Up Artists: Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Anderson

Winners for Commercials and Music Videos:

BEST MAKE-UP

American Horror Story: Roanoke – Promo

Make-Up Artists: Kerry Herta, Jason Collins, Cristina Waltz

BEST HAIR STYLING

Dior J’adore The Absolute Femininity Feat. Charlize Theron

Hair Stylist: Enzo Angileri

Winners for Theatrical Productions (Live Stage):

BEST MAKE-UP

A Chorus Line

Make-Up Artists: Vanessa Dionne, Donna Levy, Romain Markus Myers

BEST HAIR STYLING

Amadeus

Hair Stylists: Laura Caponera, Melanie Hinchee

Winners for Children and Teen Programming:

BEST MAKE-UP

So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation

Make-Up Artists: Tonia Green, Danielle Rush

BEST HAIR STYLING

So You Think You Can Dance: The Next Generation

Hair Stylists: Dean Banowetz, Cory Rotenburg, Kimi Messina

Winners for Daytime Television:

BEST MAKE-UP

The Real

Make-Up Artists: Melanie Mills, Kevin Haney, Brian Penikas

BEST HAIR STYLING

The Young and The Restless

Hair Stylists: Regina Rodriguez, Adriana Lucio