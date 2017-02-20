Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in un nuovo video Daisy Ridley resiste alle domande dei… “colleghi”!

Ora, in un nuovo video su Instagram, il co-protagonista del remake di Assassinio sull’Orient Express è riuscito a coinvolgere un mucchio di star assillando la malcapitata Ridley con domande sull’atteso Episodio VIII.
Andiamo da Bryce Dallas Howard a Penelope Cruz, passando per Chris Pratt, Leslie Odom Jr, Lucy Boynton, Tom Bateman, Derek Connolly e persino i registi J.J. Abrams e Colin Trevorrow. Ognuno fa le domande più disparate… tranne Chris Pratt che si limita ad annunciare i suoi prossimi film!
Potete vedere l’esilarante video qui sotto:
This has been a battle of attrition. #daisyridley has been a force to be reckoned with. In many ways she is the Vader to my Luke or the Taylor to my Katy. But like any good opponent, I have tried to outmaneuver her at every turn. This will be her final judgement. May the force be with her, because kids, she is going to need it. All I ask is that you don't ruin the surprise for others. #TheLastJedi #starwars #broughtsomefriendsalongfortheride @disney @starwars @penelopecruzoficial @prattprattpratt @brycedhoward @colintrevorrow @leslieodomjr @lucyboynton1 @brycedhoward @derek.connolly #tombateman @jjabramsofficial
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
Potete vedere il teaser ufficiale di Star Wars: The Last Jedi in questa pagina. Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film, con gli aggiornamenti e le novità, nella scheda.
Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, il film è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017.
Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie e Andy Serkis. Nuovi ingressi nel cast saranno Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern e Kelly Marie Tran.