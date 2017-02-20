VIDEOGIOCHI FUMETTI TV CINEMA
SEGUICI SU
Il nuovo gusto del cinema
BadTaste.itArticoliCinema

Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in un nuovo video Daisy Ridley resiste alle domande dei… “colleghi”!

aggiornato: 20 febbraio 2017 19:07
Cinema
Josh Gad non la smette di tormentare Daisy Ridley con domande su Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi. Lo ha fatto a gennaio, di nuovo qualche settimana fa, ha poi chiesto aiuto a Judi Dench.

Ora, in un nuovo video su Instagram, il co-protagonista del remake di Assassinio sull’Orient Express è riuscito a coinvolgere un mucchio di star assillando la malcapitata Ridley con domande sull’atteso Episodio VIII.

Andiamo da Bryce Dallas Howard a Penelope Cruz, passando per Chris Pratt, Leslie Odom Jr, Lucy Boynton, Tom Bateman, Derek Connolly e persino i registi J.J. Abrams e Colin Trevorrow. Ognuno fa le domande più disparate… tranne Chris Pratt che si limita ad annunciare i suoi prossimi film!

Potete vedere l’esilarante video qui sotto:

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Potete vedere il teaser ufficiale di Star Wars: The Last Jedi in questa pagina. Trovate tutte le informazioni sul film, con gli aggiornamenti e le novità, nella scheda.

Scritto e diretto da Rian Johnson, il film è prodotto da Ram Bergman e Kathleen Kennedy, uscirà il 15 dicembre 2017.

Nel cast torneranno Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, Gwendoline Christie e Andy Serkis. Nuovi ingressi nel cast saranno Benicio Del Toro, Laura Dern e Kelly Marie Tran.

 

Guarda gli ultimi video:
La Bella e la Bestia: ecco un breve estratto di “Beauty and the Beast” cantata da Emma Thompson
La Bella e la Bestia: ecco un breve estratto di “Beauty and the Beast” cantata da Emma Thompson
King Arthur: Il Potere della Spada, il legittimo Re è giunto nel nuovo, spettacolare trailer italiano!
King Arthur: Il Potere della Spada, il legittimo Re è giunto nel nuovo, spettacolare trailer italiano!
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in un nuovo video Daisy Ridley resiste alle domande dei… “colleghi”!
Star Wars: Gli Ultimi Jedi, in un nuovo video Daisy Ridley resiste alle domande dei… “colleghi”!
Guarda le ultime foto:
Foto Ufficiali | La Torre Nera
Foto Ufficiali | La Torre Nera
Resident Evil: le scene più iconiche della saga
Resident Evil: le scene più iconiche della saga
Your Name – ecco 10 luoghi reali visti nel film d’animazione di Makoto Shinkai
Your Name – ecco 10 luoghi reali visti nel film d’animazione di Makoto Shinkai
Potrebbe interessarti anche:
Jurassic World: quanto è stato coinvolto Steven Spielberg nella realizzazione del sequel?
Jurassic World: quanto è stato coinvolto Steven Spielberg nella realizzazione del sequel?
Jurassic World: tutto quello che sappiamo sul sequel in arrivo nel 2018
Jurassic World: tutto quello che sappiamo sul sequel in arrivo nel 2018
Jurassic World 2 sarà una metafora del trattamento che oggi si riserva agli animali
Jurassic World 2 sarà una metafora del trattamento che oggi si riserva agli animali