Qualche giorno fa, la stampa americana ha avuto modo di assistere a una proiezione di, l’attesissimo cinecomic della Warner che, oltre ad essere il primo film cinefumettistico dedicato a una supereroina, sta per arrivare nei cinema dopo le mille polemiche che hanno circondato gli esordi di(senza contare il recente rumour sulle riprese aggiuntive di Justice League ).

Stando alle prime reazioni approdate online, il film sarebbe decisamente riuscito, l’interpretazione di Gal Gadot particolarmente azzeccata così come l’intesa con Chris Pine.

Ecco alcuni dei tweet apparsi online, ma prima vi ricordiamo le modalità per partecipare all’anteprima di mezzanotte a pagamento in programma all’Arcadia di Melzo organizzata dalla struttura in collaborazione con BadTaste.it:

Complimenti alla Warner/DC per aver dato vita al primo film supereroistico ad alto budget con una protagonista femminile. C’è voluto davvero troppo tempo, ma la siccità è finita.

Huge props to WB/DC for making the first big budget superhero movie with a female lead. Taken far too long but the drought is over. pic.twitter.com/PVMV8c7wQV — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

L’aspetto migliore di Wonder Woman è che il film ha dei momenti davvero divertenti nonché una protagonista ottimista ed eroica. Un consistente passo in avanti per i film della DC.

Best part of ‘Wonder Woman’ is the film has really funny parts and an optimistic and heroic protagonist. Great step forward for DC Films. pic.twitter.com/pAwm8j6y34 — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

Felice di poter dire che Wonder Woman è una bomba e Gal Gadot fantastica. La sua intesa con Chris Pine è magnetica. Assolutamente raccomandato.

Happy to report ‘Wonder Woman’ is a blast and @GalGadot is fantastic. Her chemistry with Chris Pine is magnetic. Absolutely recommended. pic.twitter.com/VPW4QW3IhM — Steven Weintraub (@colliderfrosty) May 19, 2017

Wonder Woman è, in tutta scioltezza, il miglior film del DCCU visto fino ad ora. Ha cuore e ha a cuore i suoi eroi. Pine e Gadot sono affascinanti in modo smisurato.

#WonderWoman is the easily the best DCEU movie so far. It’s got heart and a love of heroes. Pine and Gadot are charming beyond measure. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

Ha definitivamente qualche problema e tende a sbiadire un po’ nel terzo atto, ma non c’è dubbio: lo rivedrò un’altra volta.

It def has some problems and withers a bit in the 3rd act, but there’s no doubt I’ll be seeing it again. — Haleigh Foutch (@HaleighFoutch) May 19, 2017

Wonder Woman: è diventato facilmente il mio fim preferito del DCCU. Ha l’umorismo e il cuore che servivano in modo disperato a questo franchise. Gadot e Pine sono dannatamente affascinanti.

WONDER WOMAN: Easily my favorite DCEU film. Has the humor and heart the franchise so desperately needs. Gadot and Pine are charming as hell. — Kate Erbland (@katerbland) May 19, 2017

Ho amato Wonder Woman. Mi ricorda un po’ il Superman di Christopher Reeve. Una supereroina genuina che non agisce per rabbia o cinismo, che è esattamente quello di cui abbiamo bisogno ora come ora.

Loved WONDER WOMAN. She reminds me of Christopher Reeve’s Superman: true north superhero w/ no angst or cynicism, which is needed right now. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

È abbastanza facile dire che è il miglior film del DCCU. E a me è piaciuto anche L’Uomo d’Acciaio. Ha un po’ lo spirito di Captain America: Il Primo Vendicatore e in parte quell’atmosfera da “pesce fuor d’acqua” del primo Thor.

Easily the best of the DCEU. And I liked MAN OF STEEL. It’s part CAPTAIN AMERICA: FIRST AVENGER and part “fish out of water” THOR 1. — Mike Ryan (@mikeryan) May 19, 2017

Wonder Woman è il film della DC che stavamo aspettando. Emozionante, ispirato, divertente e con delle scene d’azione davvero ammirevoli.

Wonder Woman is the DC movie I’ve been waiting for. It’s exciting, inspiring, funny, and has some truly awe-inspiring action scenes. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017

Ha di certo qualche problemino, come un terzo atto non all’altezza del resto, ma ne parlerò in modo più appropriato in una recensione più lunga. Comunque nel complesso, Wonder Woman spacca.

There are certainly some issues, like a mismatched 3rd act, but I’ll discuss that in a longer review. Overall though, Wonder Woman rules. — Germain Lussier (@GermainLussier) May 19, 2017

Molto lieto di poter dire che Wonder Woman è il miglior film della DC dai tempi de Il Cavaliere Oscuro. Sto pianificando già la mia seconda visione.

Very pleased to report that #WonderWoman is the best DC movie since THE DARK KNIGHT. I’m already looking forward to seeing it again. — Silas Lesnick (@silaslesnick) May 19, 2017

Wonder Woman è assolutamente il miglior film della Dc visto fino a oggi. Il film è DAVVERO BUONO. L’ho amato davvero. Bravo!

#WonderWoman is hands down the best DCEU Film to date! Film is SO GOOD. I absolutely loved it! Bravo @PattyJenks @GalGadot @GeoffJohns 👏🏽⚔️ — Umberto Gonzalez (@elmayimbe) May 19, 2017

Ecco la sinossi:

Prima di essere Wonder Woman, Diana era la principessa delle Amazzoni, addestrata per diventare una guerriera invincibile e cresciuta su un’isola paradisiaca protetta. Quando un pilota americano si schianta sulla costa e avverte di un enorme conflitto che infuria nel mondo esterno, Diana decide di abbandonare la sua casa convinta di poter fermare la catastrofe. Combattendo assieme all’uomo in una guerra per porre fine a tutte le guerre, Diana scoprirà i suoi poteri e… il suo vero destino.

Gal Gadot è protagonista del film su Wonder Woman in uscita il 2 giugno 2017 (l’1 in Italia), diretto da Patty Jenkins. Nel cast anche Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya e Lucy Davis. Lo script è firmato da Allan Heinberg e da Geoff Johns, su una storia di Zack Snyder e Allan Heinberg.

Il film è prodotto da Charles Roven, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder e Richard Suckle, mentre la produzione esecutiva è stata affidata a Rebecca Roven, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller e Geoff Johns.