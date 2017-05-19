Qualche giorno fa, la stampa americana ha avuto modo di assistere a una proiezione di Wonder Woman, l’attesissimo cinecomic della Warner che, oltre ad essere il primo film cinefumettistico dedicato a una supereroina, sta per arrivare nei cinema dopo le mille polemiche che hanno circondato gli esordi di Batman v Superman e Suicide Squad (senza contare il recente rumour sulle riprese aggiuntive di Justice League).

Stando alle prime reazioni approdate online, il film sarebbe decisamente riuscito, l’interpretazione di Gal Gadot particolarmente azzeccata così come l’intesa con Chris Pine.

Ecco alcuni dei tweet apparsi online:

 

Complimenti alla Warner/DC per aver dato vita al primo film supereroistico ad alto budget con una protagonista femminile. C’è voluto davvero troppo tempo, ma la siccità è finita.

 

 

L’aspetto migliore di Wonder Woman è che il film ha dei momenti davvero divertenti nonché una protagonista ottimista ed eroica. Un consistente passo in avanti per i film della DC.

 

 

Felice di poter dire che Wonder Woman è una bomba e Gal Gadot fantastica. La sua intesa con Chris Pine è magnetica. Assolutamente raccomandato.

 

 

Wonder Woman è, in tutta scioltezza, il miglior film del DCCU visto fino ad ora. Ha cuore e ha a cuore i suoi eroi. Pine e Gadot sono affascinanti in modo smisurato.

 

 

Ha definitivamente qualche problema e tende a sbiadire un po’ nel terzo atto, ma non c’è dubbio: lo rivedrò un’altra volta.

 

 

Wonder Woman: è diventato facilmente il mio fim preferito del DCCU. Ha l’umorismo e il cuore che servivano in modo disperato a questo franchise. Gadot e Pine sono dannatamente affascinanti.

 

 

Ho amato Wonder Woman. Mi ricorda un po’ il Superman di Christopher Reeve. Una supereroina genuina che non agisce per rabbia o cinismo, che è esattamente quello di cui abbiamo bisogno ora come ora.

 

 

È abbastanza facile dire che è il miglior film del DCCU. E a me è piaciuto anche L’Uomo d’Acciaio. Ha un po’ lo spirito di Captain America: Il Primo Vendicatore e in parte quell’atmosfera da “pesce fuor d’acqua” del primo Thor.

 

 

Wonder Woman è il film della DC che stavamo aspettando. Emozionante, ispirato, divertente e con delle scene d’azione davvero ammirevoli.

 

 

Ha di certo qualche problemino, come un terzo atto non all’altezza del resto, ma ne parlerò in modo più appropriato in una recensione più lunga. Comunque nel complesso, Wonder Woman spacca.

 

 

Molto lieto di poter dire che Wonder Woman è il miglior film della DC dai tempi de Il Cavaliere Oscuro. Sto pianificando già la mia seconda visione.

 

 

Wonder Woman è assolutamente il miglior film della Dc visto fino a oggi. Il film è DAVVERO BUONO. L’ho amato davvero. Bravo!

 

 

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Ecco la sinossi:

Prima di essere Wonder Woman, Diana era la principessa delle Amazzoni, addestrata per diventare una guerriera invincibile e cresciuta su un’isola paradisiaca protetta. Quando un pilota americano si schianta sulla costa e avverte di un enorme conflitto che infuria nel mondo esterno, Diana decide di abbandonare la sua casa convinta di poter fermare la catastrofe. Combattendo assieme all’uomo in una guerra per porre fine a tutte le guerre, Diana scoprirà i suoi poteri e… il suo vero destino.

Gal Gadot è protagonista del film su Wonder Woman in uscita il 2 giugno 2017 (l’1 in Italia), diretto da Patty Jenkins. Nel cast anche Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya e Lucy Davis. Lo script è firmato da Allan Heinberg e da Geoff Johns, su una storia di Zack Snyder e Allan Heinberg.

Il film è prodotto da Charles Roven, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder e Richard Suckle, mentre la produzione esecutiva è stata affidata a Rebecca Roven, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller e Geoff Johns.