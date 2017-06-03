Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Nelle ultime ore sono numerosi i registi e filmmaker che si sono congratulati conper il successo di, accolto molto positivamente dalla critica USA e destinato a chiudere il weekend con un incasso vicino ai 100 milioni di dollari.

Primo tra tutti Zack Snyder, produttore del film e regista di Batman v Superman e Justice League, che sul social network Vero ha scritto un breve ma significativo “Proud,” e cioè “Fiero”.

Joss Whedon su Twitter ha scritto:

L’episodio a cui si riferisce Whedon è la denuncia che ha subito il cinema Alamo Drafthouse per aver organizzato una proiezione per sole donne. Va sottolineato che Whedon, che dirigerà Batgirl per la DC, per anni ha sviluppato un suo film di Wonder Woman che non è mai andato in porto.

I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening.

Oh and it's a godddamn delight. pic.twitter.com/PHWQWxcIwN

— Joss Whedon (@joss) June 2, 2017