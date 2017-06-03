Primo tra tutti Zack Snyder, produttore del film e regista di Batman v Superman e Justice League, che sul social network Vero ha scritto un breve ma significativo “Proud,” e cioè “Fiero”.
Joss Whedon su Twitter ha scritto:
Ho avuto modo di vedere Wonder Woman da solo qualche settimana fa, quindi zitti, c’è già stata una proiezione per soli uomini. Ah, il film è maledettamente delizioso.
L’episodio a cui si riferisce Whedon è la denuncia che ha subito il cinema Alamo Drafthouse per aver organizzato una proiezione per sole donne. Va sottolineato che Whedon, che dirigerà Batgirl per la DC, per anni ha sviluppato un suo film di Wonder Woman che non è mai andato in porto.
I got to see Wonder Woman by myself weeks ago so shut up there's already been a man-only screening.
Oh and it's a godddamn delight. pic.twitter.com/PHWQWxcIwN
— Joss Whedon (@joss) June 2, 2017
Anche James Gunn della “concorrenza” ha twittato i suoi complimenti:
Congratulazioni a Patty Jenkins e alla sua meravigliosa Wonder Woman per quello che sembra sarà un weekend da oltre 100 milioni!
Many congrats to @PattyJenks and her awesome Wonder Woman on what looks to be an over 100 million opening weekend! ❤️
— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 3, 2017
Tocca poi alla regista Ava DuVernay, che ha detto “no” al film di Black Panther, twittare le sue congratulazioni:
La regista Patty Jenkins sta conquistando il box-office e passando alla storia! Wonder Woman è al cinema! Un trionfo, brava!
Director @PattyJenks is breaking the box office and making herstory! WONDER WOMAN in theaters now! A triumph! Brava! pic.twitter.com/UWPd0aNS4a
— Ava DuVernay (@ava) June 3, 2017
Infine, l’endorsement di Lupita Nyong’o, che vedremo in Black Panther:
Ok ragazzi, ho appena lasciato il cinema e so di per certo che gli dei ci hanno mandato una benedizione con Wonder Woman! WOW, questo è un film supereroistico come non ne avevo mai visti prima. Epico. Divertente. Coinvolgente. Stilisticamente intrigante. Divertente in maniera onesta, non complicata. Intelligente. Lunghezza perfetta. Feroce. Sensuale. Semplicemente incredibile. Gal Gadot vi terrà incollati allo schermo e allo stesso tempo vi farà venire voglia di correre nel negozio di costumi più vicino per prendere la vostra W e unirvi a lei. La regista Patty Jenkins sa il fatto suo, e ci ha dato l’autenticità delle amazzoni in una storia diretta squisitamente. Chris Pine è irresistibile. E la colonna sonora è fantastica. È il tipo di film che penso possiate vedere e rivedere. Questo film è già decisamente un classico del suo genere per me.
Ok people, I just left the theater and KNOW for CERTAIN that the GODS have seen fit to BLESS us with #WONDERWOMAN. W.O.W. It is a superhero movie like none I have ever seen. Epic. FUN. Engaging. Stylistically Captivating. Funny in an honest, not-trying-too-hard way. Witty. Smart. Perfect length. Fierce. Sensual. Just amazing. @Gal_Gadot will glue you to the screen and at the same time make you want to run to the nearest costume shop to get your W on and join the #GODESSNESS right away (W = #WomanWarriorOfTheWorld). Director #PattyJenkins IS NOT PLAYING AROUND, as she gives us some AMAZON REALNESS in an exquisitely directed story. Chris Pine is irresistable. The score is KILLER. And it is the type of film that I think you can enjoy over and over. This movie definitely goes down as a classic in its genre for me. @wonderwomanfilm #RunAndGoSeeIt #HadToGush #PromotionFromTheHeart.
E voi che ne pensate? Potete dircelo qui!
Ecco la sinossi:
Prima di essere Wonder Woman, Diana era la principessa delle Amazzoni, addestrata per diventare una guerriera invincibile e cresciuta su un’isola paradisiaca protetta. Quando un pilota americano si schianta sulla costa e avverte di un enorme conflitto che infuria nel mondo esterno, Diana decide di abbandonare la sua casa convinta di poter fermare la catastrofe. Combattendo assieme all’uomo in una guerra per porre fine a tutte le guerre, Diana scoprirà i suoi poteri e… il suo vero destino.
Gal Gadot è protagonista del film su Wonder Woman uscito il 2 giugno 2017 (l’1 in Italia), diretto da Patty Jenkins. Nel cast anche Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, David Thewlis, Connie Nielsen, Ewen Bremner, Saïd Taghmaoui, Elena Anaya e Lucy Davis. Lo script è firmato da Allan Heinberg e da Geoff Johns, su una storia di Zack Snyder e Allan Heinberg.
Il film è prodotto da Charles Roven, Zack Snyder, Deborah Snyder e Richard Suckle, mentre la produzione esecutiva è stata affidata a Rebecca Roven, Stephen Jones, Wesley Coller e Geoff Johns.