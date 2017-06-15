Dopo la terrificante bambola, già protagonista di uno spin-off di successo che sta peraltro per avere un seguito, e quello annunciato lo scorso anno dedicato alla suora demoniaca , ecco arrivare la notizia relativa all’arrivo di un nuovo film dell’Universo Horror di

La New Line e la Warner Bros. hanno difatti ingaggiato Mike Van Waes per scrivere la sceneggiatura (basata su una storia di James Wan) del film incentrato sull’Uomo Storto, inquietante creatura che ha fatto “capolino” sul grande schermo in The Conjuring – Il Caso Enfield.

Il “Crooked Man” è il protagonista di una celeberrima flastrocca inglese che recita:

“There was a crooked man, and he walked a crooked mile/ He found a crooked sixpence upon a crooked stile/ He bought a crooked cat, which caught a crooked mouse/ And they all lived together in a little crooked house”

A produrre il film per la New Line/Warner saranno James Wan e Peter Safran.