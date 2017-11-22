Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination alla 33esima edizione degli Independent Spirit Awards, dando il via ufficialmente alla stagione dei premi anche se, come noto, si tratta di riconoscimenti organizzati dalla Film Independent (associazione nonprofit a sostegno delle arti) per premiare il cinema indipendente americano (sotto i 20 milioni di dollari di budget), che tuttavia negli ultimi anni trova sempre più spazio anche agli Oscar. Non a caso, negli ultimi sei anni l’Oscar al miglior film è andato cinque volte al vincitore dello Spirit come miglior film (The Artist, 12 Anni Schiavo, Birdman, Spotlight e Moonlight).

Per il secondo anno consecutivo è l’etichetta indipendente A24 a guidare le nomination: ben 17 questa volta, seguita dalle 13 di Sony Pictures Classics. Il film con più nomination è Chiamami col tuo Nome (Call me by your Name) di Luca Guadagnino. Era dal 2014 che un italiano non veniva nominato a uno Spirit, e si trattava di miglior film straniero per La Grande Bellezza di Paolo Sorrentino. In questo caso, invece, il film di Guadagnino ha ottenuto ben sei candidature, incluso miglior film e miglior regista. Cinque nomination per Get Out di Jordan Peele, anche in questo caso incluso miglior film e regista. Questi due titoli sono contendenti praticamente certi agli Oscar, dove dovranno sfidare blockbuster come (probabilmente) Dunkirk, The Post e The Shape of Water. Scopriremo nelle prossime settimane come si configurerà stagione dei premi.

Ecco le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards, la cerimonia di premiazione come da tradizione si terrà la sera prima degli Academy Awards (3 marzo) a Santa Monica:

 

BEST FEATURE:

  • Call Me By Your Name
  • Get Out
  • The Florida Project
  • Lady Bird
  • The Rider

BEST FIRST FEATURE:

  • Columbus
  • Ingrid Goes West
  • Menashe
  • Oh Lucy
  • Patty Cake$

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD:

  • A Ghost Story
  • Dayveon
  • Life and Nothing
  • Most Beautiful Island
  • Transfiguration

BEST DIRECTOR:

  • Sean Baker – The Florida Project
  • Jonas Carpignano- A Ciambra
  • Luca Gudagnino – Call Me By Your Name
  • Jordan Peele – Get Out
  • Benny Safdie/Joshua Safdie – Good Time
  • Chloé Zhao – The Rider

BEST FEMALE LEAD:

  • Salma Hayek – Beatriz at Dinner
  • Francis McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
  • Saiorse Ronin – Lady Bird
  • Shinobu Terajima – Oh Lucy
  • Regina Williams – Life And Nothing

BEST MALE LEAD:

  • Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
  • Harris Dickinson – Beach Rats
  • James Franco – The Disaster Artist
  • Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
  • Robert Pattinson – Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE:

  • Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
  • Alison Janney – I, Tonya
  • Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
  • Lois Smith – Marjorie Prime
  • Talia Webster – Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING MALE:

  • Nnamdi Asomugha – Crown Heights
  • Armie Hammer -Call Me By Your Name
  • Barry Keoghan – Killing of a Sacred Deer
  • Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Ben Safdie – Good Time

BEST SCREENPLAY:

  • Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
  • Azazel Jacobs – The Lovers
  • Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
  • Jordan Peele – Get Out
  • Mike White – Beatriz At Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY:

  • Donald Cried
  • The Big Sick
  • Woman Who Kill
  • Columbus
  • Ingrid Goes West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY: 

  • The Killing of a Sacred Deer
  • Columbus
  • Beach Rats
  • Call Me By Your Name
  • The Rider

BEST EDITING:

  • Good Time
  • Call Me By Your Name
  • The Rider
  • Get Out
  • I, Tonya

BEST DOCUMENTARY:

  • The Departure
  • Faces Places
  • Last Men in Aleppo
  • Motherland
  • Quest

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM:

  • A Fantastic Woman
  • BPM
  • Lady Macbeth
  • Not A Witch
  • Loveless

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

  • MUDBOUND
    Dee Rees, Billy Hopkins & Ashley Ingram , Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

Piaget Producers Award

  • Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
  • Ben LeClair
  • Summer Shelton

Kiehls Someone to Watch Award:

  • Abbasi Bros – Dayveon
  • Justin Chon – Gook Film
  • Kevin Phillips – Super Dark Times

Filmmaker Grants Bonnie Award: 

  • So Yong Kim
  • Lynn Shelton
  • Chloé Zhao

 