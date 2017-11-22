Per il secondo anno consecutivo è l’etichetta indipendente A24 a guidare le nomination: ben 17 questa volta, seguita dalle 13 di Sony Pictures Classics. Il film con più nomination è Chiamami col tuo Nome (Call me by your Name) di Luca Guadagnino. Era dal 2014 che un italiano non veniva nominato a uno Spirit, e si trattava di miglior film straniero per La Grande Bellezza di Paolo Sorrentino. In questo caso, invece, il film di Guadagnino ha ottenuto ben sei candidature, incluso miglior film e miglior regista. Cinque nomination per Get Out di Jordan Peele, anche in questo caso incluso miglior film e regista. Questi due titoli sono contendenti praticamente certi agli Oscar, dove dovranno sfidare blockbuster come (probabilmente) Dunkirk, The Post e The Shape of Water. Scopriremo nelle prossime settimane come si configurerà stagione dei premi.
Ecco le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards, la cerimonia di premiazione come da tradizione si terrà la sera prima degli Academy Awards (3 marzo) a Santa Monica:
BEST FEATURE:
- Call Me By Your Name
- Get Out
- The Florida Project
- Lady Bird
- The Rider
BEST FIRST FEATURE:
- Columbus
- Ingrid Goes West
- Menashe
- Oh Lucy
- Patty Cake$
JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD:
- A Ghost Story
- Dayveon
- Life and Nothing
- Most Beautiful Island
- Transfiguration
BEST DIRECTOR:
- Sean Baker – The Florida Project
- Jonas Carpignano- A Ciambra
- Luca Gudagnino – Call Me By Your Name
- Jordan Peele – Get Out
- Benny Safdie/Joshua Safdie – Good Time
- Chloé Zhao – The Rider
BEST FEMALE LEAD:
- Salma Hayek – Beatriz at Dinner
- Francis McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Margot Robbie – I, Tonya
- Saiorse Ronin – Lady Bird
- Shinobu Terajima – Oh Lucy
- Regina Williams – Life And Nothing
BEST MALE LEAD:
- Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name
- Harris Dickinson – Beach Rats
- James Franco – The Disaster Artist
- Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
- Robert Pattinson – Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE:
- Holly Hunter – The Big Sick
- Alison Janney – I, Tonya
- Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird
- Lois Smith – Marjorie Prime
- Talia Webster – Good Time
BEST SUPPORTING MALE:
- Nnamdi Asomugha – Crown Heights
- Armie Hammer -Call Me By Your Name
- Barry Keoghan – Killing of a Sacred Deer
- Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Ben Safdie – Good Time
BEST SCREENPLAY:
- Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird
- Azazel Jacobs – The Lovers
- Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
- Jordan Peele – Get Out
- Mike White – Beatriz At Dinner
BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY:
- Donald Cried
- The Big Sick
- Woman Who Kill
- Columbus
- Ingrid Goes West
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:
- The Killing of a Sacred Deer
- Columbus
- Beach Rats
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Rider
BEST EDITING:
- Good Time
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Rider
- Get Out
- I, Tonya
BEST DOCUMENTARY:
- The Departure
- Faces Places
- Last Men in Aleppo
- Motherland
- Quest
BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM:
- A Fantastic Woman
- BPM
- Lady Macbeth
- Not A Witch
- Loveless
ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD
- MUDBOUND
Dee Rees, Billy Hopkins & Ashley Ingram , Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan
Piaget Producers Award
- Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim
- Ben LeClair
- Summer Shelton
Kiehls Someone to Watch Award:
- Abbasi Bros – Dayveon
- Justin Chon – Gook Film
- Kevin Phillips – Super Dark Times
Filmmaker Grants Bonnie Award:
- So Yong Kim
- Lynn Shelton
- Chloé Zhao
