Sono state annunciate oggi le nomination alla 33esima edizione degli Independent Spirit Awards, dando il via ufficialmente alla stagione dei premi anche se, come noto, si tratta di riconoscimenti organizzati dalla Film Independent (associazione nonprofit a sostegno delle arti) per premiare il cinema indipendente americano (sotto i 20 milioni di dollari di budget), che tuttavia negli ultimi anni trova sempre più spazio anche agli Oscar. Non a caso, negli ultimi sei anni l’Oscar al miglior film è andato cinque volte al vincitore dello Spirit come miglior film ().

Per il secondo anno consecutivo è l’etichetta indipendente A24 a guidare le nomination: ben 17 questa volta, seguita dalle 13 di Sony Pictures Classics. Il film con più nomination è Chiamami col tuo Nome (Call me by your Name) di Luca Guadagnino. Era dal 2014 che un italiano non veniva nominato a uno Spirit, e si trattava di miglior film straniero per La Grande Bellezza di Paolo Sorrentino. In questo caso, invece, il film di Guadagnino ha ottenuto ben sei candidature, incluso miglior film e miglior regista. Cinque nomination per Get Out di Jordan Peele, anche in questo caso incluso miglior film e regista. Questi due titoli sono contendenti praticamente certi agli Oscar, dove dovranno sfidare blockbuster come (probabilmente) Dunkirk, The Post e The Shape of Water. Scopriremo nelle prossime settimane come si configurerà stagione dei premi.

Ecco le nomination agli Independent Spirit Awards, la cerimonia di premiazione come da tradizione si terrà la sera prima degli Academy Awards (3 marzo) a Santa Monica:

BEST FEATURE:

Call Me By Your Name

Get Out

The Florida Project

Lady Bird

The Rider

BEST FIRST FEATURE:

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy

Patty Cake$

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD:

A Ghost Story

Dayveon

Life and Nothing

Most Beautiful Island

Transfiguration

BEST DIRECTOR:

Sean Baker – The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano- A Ciambra

Luca Gudagnino – Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Benny Safdie/Joshua Safdie – Good Time

Chloé Zhao – The Rider

BEST FEMALE LEAD:

Salma Hayek – Beatriz at Dinner

Francis McDormand – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie – I, Tonya

Saiorse Ronin – Lady Bird

Shinobu Terajima – Oh Lucy

Regina Williams – Life And Nothing

BEST MALE LEAD:

Timothee Chalamet – Call Me By Your Name

Harris Dickinson – Beach Rats

James Franco – The Disaster Artist

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Robert Pattinson – Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING FEMALE:

Holly Hunter – The Big Sick

Alison Janney – I, Tonya

Laurie Metcalf – Lady Bird

Lois Smith – Marjorie Prime

Talia Webster – Good Time

BEST SUPPORTING MALE:

Nnamdi Asomugha – Crown Heights

Armie Hammer -Call Me By Your Name

Barry Keoghan – Killing of a Sacred Deer

Sam Rockwell – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Ben Safdie – Good Time

BEST SCREENPLAY:

Greta Gerwig – Lady Bird

Azazel Jacobs – The Lovers

Martin McDonagh – Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Jordan Peele – Get Out

Mike White – Beatriz At Dinner

BEST FIRST SCREENPLAY:

Donald Cried

The Big Sick

Woman Who Kill

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY:

The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Columbus

Beach Rats

Call Me By Your Name

The Rider

BEST EDITING:

Good Time

Call Me By Your Name

The Rider

Get Out

I, Tonya

BEST DOCUMENTARY:

The Departure

Faces Places

Last Men in Aleppo

Motherland

Quest

BEST INTERNATIONAL FILM:

A Fantastic Woman

BPM

Lady Macbeth

Not A Witch

Loveless

ROBERT ALTMAN AWARD

MUDBOUND

Dee Rees, Billy Hopkins & Ashley Ingram , Jonathan Banks, Mary J. Blige, Jason Clarke, Garrett Hedlund, Jason Mitchell, Rob Morgan, Carey Mulligan

Piaget Producers Award

Giulia Caruso & Ki Jin Kim

Ben LeClair

Summer Shelton

Kiehls Someone to Watch Award:

Abbasi Bros – Dayveon

Justin Chon – Gook Film

Kevin Phillips – Super Dark Times

Filmmaker Grants Bonnie Award: