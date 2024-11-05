European Film Awards 2024, tutti i nominati: c'è anche Vermiglio

C'è anche Vermiglio tra i candidati all'edizione 2024 degli European Film Awards, la trentasettesima. I premi, votati da più di 4200 membri della European Film Academy, verranno assegnati a Lucerna (Svizzera) il 7 dicembre.

Tra i candidati principali troviamo(premio della giuria e alla migliore interpretazione femminile a Cannes) e, che guidano con quattro candidature ciascuno. Ci sono anchedi Almodóvar,di Mati Diop, il film d'animazione Flow di Gints Zilbalodis,di Mohammad Rasoulof,di Andrea Arnold.

Vermiglio è nominato come miglior film e miglior regista, Daniel Craig è candidato come migliore attore per Queer di Luca Guadagnino.

“Bye Bye Tiberias” (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar) — documentary film, directed by Lina Soualem, produced by Jean-Marie Nizan, Guillaume Malandrin and Ossama Bawardi

“Dahomey” (France, Senegal) — documentary film, directed by Mati Diop, produced by Eve Robin, Judith Lou-Lévy and Diop

“Emilia Pérez” (France) — feature film, directed by Jacques Audiard, produced by Pascal Caucheteux, Audiard, Valérie Schermann and Anthony Vaccarello

“Flow” (Latvia, France, Belgium) — animated feature film, directed by Gints Zilbalodis, produced by Matīss Kaža, Zilbalodis, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman

“In Limbo” (Poland) — documentary film, directed by Alina Maksimenko, produced by Filip Marczewski

“Living Large” (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia) — animated feature film, directed by Kristina Dufková, produced by Matej Chlupacek, Agata Novinski and Marc Faye

“No Other Land” (Palestine, Norway) — documentary film, directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra and Hamdan Ballal, produced by Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, Abraham, Adra, Szor and Ballal

“Savages” (Switzerland, France, Belgium) — animated feature film, directed by Claude Barras, produced by Nicolas Burlet, Laurence Petit, Barbara Letellier, Carole Scotta, Vincent Tavier, Hugo Deghilage, Annemie Degryse and Olivier Glassey

“Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat” (France, Belgium, Netherlands) — documentary film, directed by Johan Grimonprez, produced by Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety

“Sultana’s Dream” (Spain, Germany, India) — animated feature film, directed by Isabel Herguera, produced by Chelo Loureiro, Diego Herguera, Fabian Driehorst, Mariano Baratech and Iván Miñambres

“The Room Next Door” (Spain) — feature film, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, produced by Agustín Almodóvar and Esther García

“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany, France) — feature film, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, produced by Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei, Jean-Christophe Simon, Mani Tilgner and Rozita Hendijanian

“The Substance” (U.K., United States, France) — feature film, directed by Coralie Fargeat, produced by Fargeat, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner

“They Shot the Piano Player” (Spain, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Peru) — animated feature film, directed by Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal, produced by Cristina Huete, Serge Lalou, Sophie Cabon, Bruno Felix, Janneke van de Kerkhoff, Femke Wolting and Humberto Santana