European Film Awards 2024, tutti i nominati: c'è anche Vermiglio
Vermiglio di Laura Delpero rappresenta l'Italia agli European Film Awards con due nomination. Candidato anche Daniel Craig per Queer di Guadagnino
C'è anche Vermiglio tra i candidati all'edizione 2024 degli European Film Awards, la trentasettesima. I premi, votati da più di 4200 membri della European Film Academy, verranno assegnati a Lucerna (Svizzera) il 7 dicembre.
Vermiglio è nominato come miglior film e miglior regista, Daniel Craig è candidato come migliore attore per Queer di Luca Guadagnino.
Film europeo
“Bye Bye Tiberias” (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar) — documentary film, directed by Lina Soualem, produced by Jean-Marie Nizan, Guillaume Malandrin and Ossama Bawardi
“Dahomey” (France, Senegal) — documentary film, directed by Mati Diop, produced by Eve Robin, Judith Lou-Lévy and Diop
“Emilia Pérez” (France) — feature film, directed by Jacques Audiard, produced by Pascal Caucheteux, Audiard, Valérie Schermann and Anthony Vaccarello
“Flow” (Latvia, France, Belgium) — animated feature film, directed by Gints Zilbalodis, produced by Matīss Kaža, Zilbalodis, Ron Dyens and Gregory Zalcman
“In Limbo” (Poland) — documentary film, directed by Alina Maksimenko, produced by Filip Marczewski
“Living Large” (Czech Republic, France, Slovakia) — animated feature film, directed by Kristina Dufková, produced by Matej Chlupacek, Agata Novinski and Marc Faye
“No Other Land” (Palestine, Norway) — documentary film, directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra and Hamdan Ballal, produced by Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, Abraham, Adra, Szor and Ballal
“Savages” (Switzerland, France, Belgium) — animated feature film, directed by Claude Barras, produced by Nicolas Burlet, Laurence Petit, Barbara Letellier, Carole Scotta, Vincent Tavier, Hugo Deghilage, Annemie Degryse and Olivier Glassey
“Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat” (France, Belgium, Netherlands) — documentary film, directed by Johan Grimonprez, produced by Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
“Sultana’s Dream” (Spain, Germany, India) — animated feature film, directed by Isabel Herguera, produced by Chelo Loureiro, Diego Herguera, Fabian Driehorst, Mariano Baratech and Iván Miñambres
“The Room Next Door” (Spain) — feature film, directed by Pedro Almodóvar, produced by Agustín Almodóvar and Esther García
“The Seed of the Sacred Fig” (Germany, France) — feature film, directed by Mohammad Rasoulof, produced by Rasoulof, Amin Sadraei, Jean-Christophe Simon, Mani Tilgner and Rozita Hendijanian
“The Substance” (U.K., United States, France) — feature film, directed by Coralie Fargeat, produced by Fargeat, Tim Bevan and Eric Fellner
“They Shot the Piano Player” (Spain, France, Netherlands, Portugal, Peru) — animated feature film, directed by Fernando Trueba, Javier Mariscal, produced by Cristina Huete, Serge Lalou, Sophie Cabon, Bruno Felix, Janneke van de Kerkhoff, Femke Wolting and Humberto Santana
“Vermiglio” (Italy, France, Belgium) — feature film, directed by Maura Delpero, produced by Francesca Andreoli, Leonardo Guerra Seràgnoli, Santiago Fondevila Sancet and Delpero
Documentario europeo
“Bye Bye Tiberias” (France, Belgium, Palestine, Qatar) — documentary film, directed by Lina Soualem, produced by Jean-Marie Nizan, Guillaume Malandrin and Ossama Bawardi
“Dahomey” (France, Senegal) — documentary film, directed by Mati Diop, produced by Eve Robin, Judith Lou-Lévy and Diop
“In Limbo” (Poland) — documentary film, directed by Alina Maksimenko, produced by Filip Marczewski
“No Other Land” (Palestine, Norway) — documentary film, directed by Yuval Abraham, Rachel Szor, Basel Adra and Hamdan Ballal, produced by Fabien Greenberg, Bård Kjøge Rønning, Abraham, Adra, Szor and Ballal
“Soundtrack to a Coup D’Etat” (France, Belgium, Netherlands) — documentary film, directed by Johan Grimonprez, produced by Daan Milius and Rémi Grellety
Regista europeo
Andrea Arnold, “Bird”
Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
Pedro Almodóvar, “The Room Next Door”
Mohammad Rasoulof, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
Maura Delpero, “Vermiglio”
Attrice europea
Renate Reinsve, “Armand”
Karla Sofía Gascón, “Emilia Pérez”
Trine Dyrholm, “The Girl With the Needle”
Vic Carmen Sonne, “The Girl With the Needle”
Tilda Swinton, “The Room Next Door”
Attore europeo
Franz Rogowski, “Bird”
Ralph Fiennes, “Conclave”
Lars Eidinger, “Dying”
Daniel Craig, “Queer”
Abou Sangare, “Souleymane’s Story”
Sceneggiatore europeo
Jacques Audiard, “Emilia Pérez”
Magnus von Horn and Line Langebek, “The Girl With the Needle”
Pedro Almodóvar, “The Room Next Door”
Mohammad Rasoulof, “The Seed of the Sacred Fig”
Coralie Fargeat, “The Substance”
Scoperta europea (premio FIPRESCI)
“Armand” (Norway, Netherlands, Germany, Sweden) — directed by Halfdan Ullmann Tøndel, produced by Andrea Berentsen Ottmar
“Hoard” (U.K.) — directed by Luna Carmoon, produced by Loran Dunn, Helen Simmons and Andrew Starke
“Kneecap” (Ireland, U.K.) — directed by Rich Peppiatt, produced by Patrick O’Neill, Trevor Birney and Jack Tarling
“Santosh” (U.K., France, Germany) — directed by Sandhya Suri, produced by Mike Goodridge, James Bowsher, Roman Paul, Gerhard Meixner, Carole Scotta and Eliott Khayat
“The New Year That Never Came” (Romania, Serbia) — directed and produced by Bogdan Mureșanu
“Toxic” (Lithuania) — directed by Saulė Bliuvaitė, produced by Giedre Burokaite
European Young Audience Award
“Lars Is LOL” (Norway, Denmark) — directed by Eirik Sæter Stordahl, produced by Caroline Hitland and Matilda Appelin
“The Remarkable Life of Ibelin (Norway) — directed by Benjamin Ree, produced by Ingvil Giske
“Winners” Germany) — directed by Soleen Yusef, produced by Sonja Schmitt, Marc Schmidheiny and Christoph Daniel