tempo di lettura 2'

Continuano i premi della critica. Dopo i Gotham Awards e la National Board of Review, èdi Greta Gerwig il miglior film dell’anno secondo il, associazione di spicco composta da 37 critici dell’area di New York.

L’anno scorso anche Moonlight (che poi vinse l’Oscar come miglior film) e Manchester by the Sea ottennero diversi riconoscimenti. Sebbene i premi della critica non abbiano alcuna influenza sull’Academy, seguirne l’andamento è importante perché rappresentano un indicatore rispetto ai film su cui si concentrerà la stagione dei premi. In questo senso, Lady Bird emerge in quanto porta a casa anche il premio per la miglior attrice (Saoirse Ronan), mentre il premio al miglior attore è andato a Timothée Chalamet per Chiamami col tuo Nome di Luca Guadagnino. Miglior regista, invece, a Sean Baker per The Florida Project, vincitore anche del premio per il miglior attore non protagonista (Willem Dafoe).

Questi tutti i vincitori:

Best Film: Lady Bird / Greta Gerwig

/ Greta Gerwig Best Director: Sean Baker / The Florida Project

/ The Florida Project Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan / Lady Bird

/ Lady Bird Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet / Call Me By Your Name

/ Call Me By Your Name Best Supporting Actress: Tiffany Haddish / Girls Trip

/ Girls Trip Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe / The Florida Project

/ The Florida Project Best Screenplay: Phantom Thread / Paul Thomas Anderson

/ Paul Thomas Anderson Best Cinematography: Mudbound / Rachel Morrison

/ Rachel Morrison Best Animated Film: Coco (Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina)

(Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina) Best Foreign Language Film: BPM (Beats Per Minute) / Robin Campillo

(Beats Per Minute) / Robin Campillo Best Non-Fiction Film: Faces Places (Agnes Varda)

(Agnes Varda) Best First Film: Get Out (Jordan Peele)

(Jordan Peele) Special Award for Career Achievement: Molly Haskell

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!