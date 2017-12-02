L’anno scorso anche Moonlight (che poi vinse l’Oscar come miglior film) e Manchester by the Sea ottennero diversi riconoscimenti. Sebbene i premi della critica non abbiano alcuna influenza sull’Academy, seguirne l’andamento è importante perché rappresentano un indicatore rispetto ai film su cui si concentrerà la stagione dei premi. In questo senso, Lady Bird emerge in quanto porta a casa anche il premio per la miglior attrice (Saoirse Ronan), mentre il premio al miglior attore è andato a Timothée Chalamet per Chiamami col tuo Nome di Luca Guadagnino. Miglior regista, invece, a Sean Baker per The Florida Project, vincitore anche del premio per il miglior attore non protagonista (Willem Dafoe).
Questi tutti i vincitori:
- Best Film: Lady Bird / Greta Gerwig
- Best Director: Sean Baker / The Florida Project
- Best Actress: Saoirse Ronan / Lady Bird
- Best Actor: Timothée Chalamet / Call Me By Your Name
- Best Supporting Actress: Tiffany Haddish / Girls Trip
- Best Supporting Actor: Willem Dafoe / The Florida Project
- Best Screenplay: Phantom Thread / Paul Thomas Anderson
- Best Cinematography: Mudbound / Rachel Morrison
- Best Animated Film: Coco (Lee Unkrich, Adrian Molina)
- Best Foreign Language Film: BPM (Beats Per Minute) / Robin Campillo
- Best Non-Fiction Film: Faces Places (Agnes Varda)
- Best First Film: Get Out (Jordan Peele)
- Special Award for Career Achievement: Molly Haskell
