Luca Guadagnino condivide il premio come miglior regista con Guillermo del Toro: The Shape of Water. I due film si spartiscono il premio come migliore attrice (a Sally Hawkins) e al miglior attore (Timothée Chalamet), mentre Get Out ottiene il premio come miglior regista. A bocca quasi asciutta Lady Bird, che aveva trionfato a New York e qui ottiene solo il premio per la migliore attrice non protagonista (Laurie Metcalf). Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri emerge solo come secondo classificato in varie categorie, mentre The Florida Progect (secondo classificato come miglior film) ottiene il premio al miglior attore non protagonista (Willem Dafoe). Sebbene i premi della critica non abbiano alcuna influenza sull’Academy, seguirne l’andamento è importante perché rappresentano un indicatore rispetto ai film su cui si concentrerà la stagione dei premi.
Tutti i premi:
Best Picture, Winner: CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Runner-up: THE FLORIDA PROJECT
BEST DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro, THE SHAPE OF WATER and Luca Guadagnino, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (tie)
Best Actress, Winner: Sally Hawkins, THE SHAPE OF WATER
Runner-up: Frances McDormand, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Best Actor, Winner: Timothée Chalamet, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME
Runner-Up: James Franco, THE DISASTER ARTIST
Best Screenplay, Winner: Jordan Peele, GET OUT
Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Best Supporting Actor, Winner: Willem Dafoe, THE FLORIDA PROJECT
Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI
Best Supporting Actress, Winner: Laurie Metcalf, LADY BIRD
Runner-up: Mary J. Blige, MUDBOUND
Best Cinematography, Winner: Dan Laustsen, THE SHAPE OF WATER
Runner-Up: Roger Deakins, BLADE RUNNER 2049
Best Music/Score, Winner: Jonny Greenwood, PHANTOM THREAD
Runner-Up: Alexandre Desplat, THE SHAPE OF WATER
Best Production Design, Winner: Dennis Gassner, BLADE RUNNER 2049
Runner-Up: Paul D. Austerberry, THE SHAPE OF WATER
Best Editing, Winner: Lee Smith, DUNKIRK
Runner-up: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, TONYA.
Best Foreign-Language Film, Winner: BPM and LOVELESS (tie)
Best Animation, Winner: THE BREADWINNER
Runner-up: COCO
Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film. Winner: FACES PLACES
Runner-up: JANE
Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award: Lee Anne Schmitt’s PURGE THIS LAND
