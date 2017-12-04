Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

tempo di lettura 2'

Luca Guadagnino condivide il premio come miglior regista con Guillermo del Toro: The Shape of Water. I due film si spartiscono il premio come migliore attrice (a Sally Hawkins) e al miglior attore (Timothée Chalamet), mentre Get Out ottiene il premio come miglior regista. A bocca quasi asciutta Lady Bird, che aveva trionfato a New York e qui ottiene solo il premio per la migliore attrice non protagonista (Laurie Metcalf). Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri emerge solo come secondo classificato in varie categorie, mentre The Florida Progect (secondo classificato come miglior film) ottiene il premio al miglior attore non protagonista (Willem Dafoe). Sebbene i premi della critica non abbiano alcuna influenza sull’Academy, seguirne l’andamento è importante perché rappresentano un indicatore rispetto ai film su cui si concentrerà la stagione dei premi.

Tutti i premi:

Best Picture, Winner: CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Runner-up: THE FLORIDA PROJECT

BEST DIRECTOR: Guillermo del Toro, THE SHAPE OF WATER and Luca Guadagnino, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME (tie)

Best Actress, Winner: Sally Hawkins, THE SHAPE OF WATER

Runner-up: Frances McDormand, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Best Actor, Winner: Timothée Chalamet, CALL ME BY YOUR NAME

Runner-Up: James Franco, THE DISASTER ARTIST

Best Screenplay, Winner: Jordan Peele, GET OUT

Runner-up: Martin McDonagh, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Best Supporting Actor, Winner: Willem Dafoe, THE FLORIDA PROJECT

Runner-up: Sam Rockwell, THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI

Best Supporting Actress, Winner: Laurie Metcalf, LADY BIRD

Runner-up: Mary J. Blige, MUDBOUND

Best Cinematography, Winner: Dan Laustsen, THE SHAPE OF WATER

Runner-Up: Roger Deakins, BLADE RUNNER 2049

Best Music/Score, Winner: Jonny Greenwood, PHANTOM THREAD

Runner-Up: Alexandre Desplat, THE SHAPE OF WATER

Best Production Design, Winner: Dennis Gassner, BLADE RUNNER 2049

Runner-Up: Paul D. Austerberry, THE SHAPE OF WATER

Best Editing, Winner: Lee Smith, DUNKIRK

Runner-up: Tatiana S. Riegel, I, TONYA.

Best Foreign-Language Film, Winner: BPM and LOVELESS (tie)

Best Animation, Winner: THE BREADWINNER

Runner-up: COCO

Best Documentary/Non-Fiction Film. Winner: FACES PLACES

Runner-up: JANE

Douglas Edwards Experimental Film Award: Lee Anne Schmitt’s PURGE THIS LAND