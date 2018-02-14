Si è tenuta ieri sera la cerimonia dei 16esimi VES Awards, i premi assegnati dalla Visual Effects Society, l’associazione degli artisti degli effetti visivi.

È The War: il Pianeta delle Scimmie, che con Blade Runner 2049 aveva dominato le nomination, a trionfare: il film ottiene ben quattro statuette, tra cui “migliori effetti visivi in un film fotorealistico”, il premio più importante.

Anche Coco ha vinto quattro premi, tra cui miglior film d’animazione, mentre sul fronte televisivo la settima stagione di Il Trono di Spade ha ottenuto cinque premi tra cui miglior episodio in una serie fotorealistica.

Una grande serata, quindi, per la Weta Digital: Joe Letteri ha anche ricevuto il Georges Méliès Award, mentre Kevin Feige ha consegnato a Jon Favreau il premio alla carriera.

Un anno fa Il Libro della Giungla ottenne il VES Award e vinse l’Oscar: The War: il Pianeta delle Scimmie è quindi il frontrunner nella categoria.

Tutti i riconoscimenti:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes
Joe Letteri, Ryan Stafford, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joel Whist

 

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Dunkirk
Andrew Jackson, Mike Chambers, Andrew Lockley, Alison Wortman, Scott Fisher

 

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Coco
Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson, David Ryu, Michael K. O’Brien

 

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall
Joe Bauer’ Steve Kullback’ Chris Baird’ David Ramos, Sam Conway

 

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XXIX
Erik Henry, Terron Pratt, Yafei Wu, David Wahlberg, Paul Dimmer

 

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Assassin’s Creed Origins
Raphael Lacoste, Patrick Limoges, Jean-Sebastien Guay, Ulrich Haar

 

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
Diarmid Harrison-Murray, Tomek Zietkiewicz, Amir Bazazi, Martino Madeddu

 

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Avatar: Flight of Passage
Richard Baneham, Amy Jupiter, David Lester, Thrain Shadbolt

 

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes; Caesar
Dennis Yoo, Ludovic Chailloleau, Douglas McHale, Tim Forbes

 

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

Coco; Hèctor
Emron Grover, Jonathan Hoffman, Michael Honsel, Guilherme Sauerbronn Jacinto

 

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Drogon Loot Train Attack
Murray Stevenson, Jason Snyman, Jenn Taylor, Florian Friedmann

 

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
David Bryan, Maximilian Mallmann, Tim Van Hussen, Brendan Fagan

 

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049; Los Angeles
Chris McLaughlin, Rhys Salcombe, Seungjin Woo, Francesco Dell’Anna

 

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Coco; City of the Dead
Michael Frederickson, Jamie Hecker, Jonathan Pytko, Dave Strick

 

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake
Daniel Villalba, Antonio Lado, José Luis Barreiro, Isaac de la Pompa

 

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight
James Baker, Steven Lo, Alvise Avati, Robert Stipp

 

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Headquarters
Alex Funke, Steven Saunders, Joaquin Loyzaga, Chris Menges

 

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes
David Caeiro Cebrián, Johnathan Nixon, Chet Leavai, Gary Boyle

 

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Coco
Kristopher Campbell, Stephen Gustafson, Dave Hale, Keith Klohn

 

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; The Dragon and the Wolf; Wall Destruction
Thomas Hullin, Dominik Kirouac, Sylvain Nouveau, Nathan Arbuckle

 

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes
Christoph Salzmann, Robin Hollande,r Ben Warner, Beck Veitch

 

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack
Dom Hellier, Thijs Noij, Edwin Holdsworth, Giacomo Matteucci

 

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich
Michael Gregory, Andrew Roberts, Gustavo Bellon, Rashabh Ramesh Butani

 

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Hybrids
Florian Brauch, Romain Thirion, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Tailhades

 

La 90esima edizione degli Academy Awards, condotta da Jimmy Kimmel per la seconda volta, si terrà nella notte tra il 4 e il 5 marzo.

Trovate tutte le notizie sulla corsa agli Oscar nella nostra sezione speciale!

 

 