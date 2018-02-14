Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes

Joe Letteri, Ryan Stafford, Daniel Barrett, Dan Lemmon, Joel Whist

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

Dunkirk

Andrew Jackson, Mike Chambers, Andrew Lockley, Alison Wortman, Scott Fisher

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

Coco

Lee Unkrich, Darla K. Anderson, David Ryu, Michael K. O’Brien

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall

Joe Bauer’ Steve Kullback’ Chris Baird’ David Ramos, Sam Conway

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

Black Sails; XXIX

Erik Henry, Terron Pratt, Yafei Wu, David Wahlberg, Paul Dimmer

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

Assassin’s Creed Origins

Raphael Lacoste, Patrick Limoges, Jean-Sebastien Guay, Ulrich Haar

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

Diarmid Harrison-Murray, Tomek Zietkiewicz, Amir Bazazi, Martino Madeddu

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

Avatar: Flight of Passage

Richard Baneham, Amy Jupiter, David Lester, Thrain Shadbolt

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes; Caesar

Dennis Yoo, Ludovic Chailloleau, Douglas McHale, Tim Forbes

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

Coco; Hèctor

Emron Grover, Jonathan Hoffman, Michael Honsel, Guilherme Sauerbronn Jacinto

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Drogon Loot Train Attack

Murray Stevenson, Jason Snyman, Jenn Taylor, Florian Friedmann

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

David Bryan, Maximilian Mallmann, Tim Van Hussen, Brendan Fagan

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

Blade Runner 2049; Los Angeles

Chris McLaughlin, Rhys Salcombe, Seungjin Woo, Francesco Dell’Anna

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Coco; City of the Dead

Michael Frederickson, Jamie Hecker, Jonathan Pytko, Dave Strick

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; Beyond the Wall; Frozen Lake

Daniel Villalba, Antonio Lado, José Luis Barreiro, Isaac de la Pompa

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2; Groot Dance/Opening Fight

James Baker, Steven Lo, Alvise Avati, Robert Stipp

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

Blade Runner 2049; LAPD Headquarters

Alex Funke, Steven Saunders, Joaquin Loyzaga, Chris Menges

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes

David Caeiro Cebrián, Johnathan Nixon, Chet Leavai, Gary Boyle

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

Coco

Kristopher Campbell, Stephen Gustafson, Dave Hale, Keith Klohn

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

Game of Thrones; The Dragon and the Wolf; Wall Destruction

Thomas Hullin, Dominik Kirouac, Sylvain Nouveau, Nathan Arbuckle

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

War for the Planet of the Apes

Christoph Salzmann, Robin Hollande,r Ben Warner, Beck Veitch

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

Game of Thrones; The Spoils of War; Loot Train Attack

Dom Hellier, Thijs Noij, Edwin Holdsworth, Giacomo Matteucci

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

Samsung; Do What You Can’t; Ostrich

Michael Gregory, Andrew Roberts, Gustavo Bellon, Rashabh Ramesh Butani

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

Hybrids

Florian Brauch, Romain Thirion, Matthieu Pujol, Kim Tailhades