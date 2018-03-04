Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Come da tradizione, a 24 ore dagli Oscar si sono tenuti i 33esimi, i premi organizzati dalla Film Independent (associazione nonprofit a sostegno delle arti composta da 6.200 membri) per premiare il cinema indipendente americano (sotto i 20 milioni di dollari di budget), che però negli ultimi anni trova sempre più spazio anche agli Oscar. E infatti quattro dei cinque nominati a miglior film anche quest’anno hanno una forte presenza agli Academy Awards (ricordiamo poi che negli ultimi sei anni l’Oscar al miglior film è andato cinque volte al vincitore dello Spirit come miglior film:).

A vincere quest’edizione, condotta da Nick Kroll e John Mulaney, è stato Scappa – Get Out, che ha ottenuto il premio come miglior film e miglior regista. Due premi anche per Tre Manifesti a Ebbing, Missouri (migliore attrice protagonista, Frances McDormand, e miglior attore non protagonista, Sam Rockwell), per Chiamami col tuo Nome (miglior attore protagonista, Timothée Chalamet, e miglior fotografia), e I, Tonya (migliore attrice non protagonista, Allison Janney, e miglior montaggio). Curiosamene, Get Out ha perso il premio per la miglior sceneggiatura, andato a Lady Bird di Greta Gerwig.

Ecco tutti i premi con i discorsi di accettazione:

Call Me By Your Name The Florida Project Get Out Lady Bird The Rider

BEST FIRST FEATURE

Columbus

Ingrid Goes West

Menashe

Oh Lucy!

Patti Cake$

JOHN CASSAVETES AWARD (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Dayveon

A Ghost Story

Life and nothing more

Most Beautiful Island

The Transfiguration

BEST DIRECTOR

Sean Baker, The Florida Project

Jonas Carpignano, A Ciambra

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me By Your Name

Jordan Peele, Get Out

Benny and Josh Safdie, Good Time

Chloe Zhao, The Rider