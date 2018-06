Thrilled to see how many Korean fans watched JWFK and liked the film. I am so glad I made a trip to Seoul to meet the fans last week. I can confirm the Korean release is the official version I approved. Hope this clarifies any misunderstandings. Thank you for your love/support. pic.twitter.com/rmWkecmT5a

— JA Bayona (@FilmBayona) June 11, 2018