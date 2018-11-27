Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Pocket (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su Telegram (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su WhatsApp (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Reddit (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Pinterest (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su LinkedIn (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Google+ (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Twitter (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su Facebook (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

tempo di lettura 2'

Si sono svolti ieri i Gotham Awards, premi che si tengono a New York e sono dedicati al cinema indipendente: i film candidati vengono selezionati da comitati composti da critici e votati da lavoratori del mondo del cinema (registi, sceneggiatori, produttori etc).

Un anno fa era stato Chiamami col tuo Nome a vincere il premio come miglior film: questa volta tocca a The Rider di Chloé Zhao, mentre Bo Burnham ottiene il premio come regista emergente per Eighth Grade. Con numerose nomination, La Favorita di Yorgos Lanthimos e If Beale Street Could Talk di Barry Jenkins erano tra i favoriti ma invece non portano a casa nessun premio. Può dirsi soddisfatto invece un altro titolo decisamente indipendente, First Reformed di Paul Schrader, che ottiene miglior sceneggiatura e miglior attore (Ethan Hawke). Da notare poi il premio a Toni Collette per Hereditary: un’interpretazione che alcuni ritengono possa concorrere all’Oscar.

Ecco tutti i vincitori:

Best Feature

“First Reformed”

“The Favourite”

“Madeline’s Madeline”

“If Beale Street Could Talk”

“The Rider”

IFP Gotham Audience Award: “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Best Documentary

“Bisbee ‘17”

“Hale County This Morning, This Evening”

“Minding the Gap”

“Shirkers”

“Won’t You Be My Neighbor?”

Bingham Ray Breakthrough Director Award

Bo Burnham, “Eighth Grade”

Ari Aster, “Hereditary”

Boots Riley, “Sorry to Bother You”

Crystal Moselle, “Skate Kitchen”

Jennifer Fox, “The Tale”

Best Screenplay

Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara, “The Favorite”

Cory Finley, “Thoroughbreds”

Paul Schrader, “First Reformed”

Tamara Jenkins, “Private Life”

Andrew Bujalski, “Support the Girls”

Best Actor

Adam Driver, “BlacKkKlansman”

Ben Foster, “Leave No Trace”

Richard E. Grant, “Can You Ever Forgive Me?”

Ethan Hawke, “First Reformed”

Lakeith Stanfield, “Sorry to Bother You”

Best Actress

Glenn Close, “The Wife”

Toni Collette, “Hereditary”

Kathryn Hahn, “Private Life”

Regina Hall, “Support the Girls”

Michelle Pfeiffer, “Where is Kyra?”

Special Jury Award For Ensemble Performance

“The Favourite”: Olivia Colman, Emma Stone, and Rachel Weisz

Breakthrough Actor

Thomasin Harcourt, “Leave No Trace”

Helena Howard, “Madeline’s Madeline”

Kiki Layne, “If Beale Street Could Talk”

Elsie Fisher, “Eighth Grade”

Yalitza Aparicio, “Roma”

Breakthrough Series – Long Form

“Alias Grace”

“Big Mouth”

“The End of the F***ing World”

“Killing Eve”

“Pose”

“Sharp Objects”

Breakthrough Series – Short Form

“195 Lewis”

“Cleaner Daze”

“Distance”

“The F Word”

“She’s the Ticket”