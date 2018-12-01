tempo di lettura 2'

Continuano i premi della critica. Dopo i Gotham Awards e la National Board of Review , èdi Alfonso Cuarón il miglior film dell’anno secondo il, associazione di spicco composta da 37 critici dell’area di New York. Un anno fa il riconoscimento andò a, poi nominato all’Oscar come miglior film.

Cuarón ha ottenuto il premio come miglior regista, mentre Ethan Hawke ha ottenuto quello come miglior attore per First Reformed di Paul Schrader. Regina Hall è stata premiata come migliore attrice per Support the Girls, mentre Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) e Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) sono stati premiati come attori non protagonisti.

Da notare poi il premio come miglior film d’animazione a Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo. L’84esima edizione dei NYFCC Awards si terrà il 7 gennaio a New York.

Ecco tutti i vincitori:

Best Film: “Roma”

“Roma” Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)

Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”) Best First Film: “Eighth Grade” (Bo Burnham)

“Eighth Grade” (Bo Burnham) Best Actor: Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”)

Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”) Best Actress: Regina Hall (“Support the Girls”)

Regina Hall (“Support the Girls”) Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)

Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”) Best Supporting Actress: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)

Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”) Best Non-Fiction Film: “Minding the Gap” (Bing Liu)

“Minding the Gap” (Bing Liu) Best Screenplay: “First Reformed” (Paul Schrader)

“First Reformed” (Paul Schrader) Best Cinematography: “ Roma” (Alfonso Cuarón)

Roma” (Alfonso Cuarón) Best Foreign Language Film: “ Cold War” (Pawel Pawlikowski)

Cold War” (Pawel Pawlikowski) Best Animated Film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman)

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman) Special Award: Kino Classics Box Set “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers”

Kino Classics Box Set “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers” Special Award: David Schwartz, stepping down as Chief Film Curator at Museum of the Moving Image after 33 years

Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!

Fonte: Variety