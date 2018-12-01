Roma di Alfonso Cuarón 14 dicembre 2018
Cuarón ha ottenuto il premio come miglior regista, mentre Ethan Hawke ha ottenuto quello come miglior attore per First Reformed di Paul Schrader. Regina Hall è stata premiata come migliore attrice per Support the Girls, mentre Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) e Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) sono stati premiati come attori non protagonisti.
Da notare poi il premio come miglior film d’animazione a Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo. L’84esima edizione dei NYFCC Awards si terrà il 7 gennaio a New York.
Ecco tutti i vincitori:
- Best Film: “Roma”
- Best Director: Alfonso Cuarón (“Roma”)
- Best First Film: “Eighth Grade” (Bo Burnham)
- Best Actor: Ethan Hawke (“First Reformed”)
- Best Actress: Regina Hall (“Support the Girls”)
- Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)
- Best Supporting Actress: Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
- Best Non-Fiction Film: “Minding the Gap” (Bing Liu)
- Best Screenplay: “First Reformed” (Paul Schrader)
- Best Cinematography: “Roma” (Alfonso Cuarón)
- Best Foreign Language Film: “Cold War” (Pawel Pawlikowski)
- Best Animated Film: “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” (Bob Persichetti, Peter Ramsey, Rodney Rothman)
- Special Award: Kino Classics Box Set “Pioneers: First Women Filmmakers”
- Special Award: David Schwartz, stepping down as Chief Film Curator at Museum of the Moving Image after 33 years
Fonte: Variety
