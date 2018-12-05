Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Pocket (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su Telegram (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su WhatsApp (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Reddit (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Pinterest (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su LinkedIn (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Google+ (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Twitter (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su Facebook (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

tempo di lettura 2'

Saràa condurre la novantunesima Notte degli Oscar che verrà supervisionata e prodotta da Donna Gigliotti e Glenn Weiss.

In un post diffuso su Instagram la star ha scritto:

Apprezzo davvero tanto l’Academy per l’opportunità che mi ha offerto. Per anni mi è stato chiesto se avrei mai condotto gli Oscar e la mia risposta è sempre stata la stessa… Ho sempre detto che per me, in qualità di comedian, sarebbe stata l’opportunità della vita e che accadrà quando sarà il momento giusto.