In un post diffuso su Instagram la star ha scritto:
Apprezzo davvero tanto l’Academy per l’opportunità che mi ha offerto. Per anni mi è stato chiesto se avrei mai condotto gli Oscar e la mia risposta è sempre stata la stessa… Ho sempre detto che per me, in qualità di comedian, sarebbe stata l’opportunità della vita e che accadrà quando sarà il momento giusto.
Le ultime due edizioni sono state condotte da Jimmy Kimmel e prodotte Michael De Luca e Jennifer Todd, ma, ogni anno, si è assistito a un drastico calo negli ascolti fino al record, ovviamente negativo, dello scorso marzo con 26.5 milioni di spettatori e pertanto il nuovo team dovrà affrontare anche questa nuova sfida.
For years I have been asked if I would ever Host the Oscars and my answer was always the same…I said that it would be the opportunity of a lifetime for me as a comedian and that it will happen when it’s suppose to. I am so happy to say that the day has finally come for me to host the Oscars. I am blown away simply because this has been a goal on my list for a long time….To be able to join the legendary list of host that have graced that stage is unbelievable. I know my mom is smiling from ear to ear right now. I want to thank my family/friends/fans for supporting me & riding with me all this time….I will be sure to make this years Oscars a special one. I appreciate the @TheAcademy for the opportunity ….now it’s time to rise to the occasion #Oscars
L’Academy ha già reso noto che lo show non durerà più di tre ore e che non tutte le categorie – e relativi vincitori – verranno annunciati live. Dalle 6 alle 8 statuette verranno assegnate durante i break pubblicitari e al pubblico televisivo verranno proposti degli highlight riassuntivi.
La Notte degli Oscar si terrà il 24 febbraio.
