Roma di Alfonso Cuarón 14 dicembre 2018
Tra pochi giorni, per la precisione mercoledì, inizieremo a capire anche quali sono i titoli apprezzati dall’industria, per farci un’idea di dove potrebbero andare gli Oscar quest’anno. Verranno infatte annunciate le nomination dei SAG Awards, scelte da una selezione di 2.000 membri random del sindacato degli attori, uno dei più influenti dentro l’Academy.
Nell’attesa, ecco tutti i vincitori dei premi della critica:
NEW YORK CITY
- Best Picture Roma
- Foreign Language: Cold War
- Documentary Feature: Won’t You Be My Neighbor
- Ensemble: The Favourite
- Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
- Animation: Into the Spiderverse
- Best Actress: Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me
- Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Debut Director: Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
- Best Use of Music: If Beale Street Could Talk
- Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
- Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Breakthrough Performer: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
TORONTO
- Best Picture: Roma
- Foreign Language Film: Burning
- Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Best Screenplay: TIE – First Reformed, The Favourite
- Best First Feature: Sorry to Bother You
- Best Animated Film: Isle of Dogs
- Best Documentary: Won’t You Be My Neighbor
- Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun, Burning
- Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
LOS ANGELES
- Best Picture: Roma
Runner-up: Burning
- Best Director: Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
Runner-up: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Runner-up: Toni Collette, Hereditary
- Best Actor, Winner: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
Runner-up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace
- Best Supporting Actress, Winner: Regina King,If Beale Street Could Talk
Runner-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows
- Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun, Burning
Runner-up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
- Best Foreign-Language Film: Burning and Shoplifters (tie)
- Best Documentary: Shirkers
Runner-up: Minding the Gap
- Best Animation: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
Runner-up: Incredibles 2
- Best Screenplay: Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Runner-up: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite
- Best Editing: Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma
- Best Score: If Beale Street Could Talk
Runner-up: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
- Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Runner-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler, Black Panther
Runner-up: Fiona Crombie, The Favourite
- New Generation Prize: Chloe Zhao
- Special Citation: The Other Side of the Wind
CHICAGO
- Best Picture – Roma
- Best Director – Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
- Best Actress – Toni Collette, Hereditary
- Adapted Screenplay – If Beale Street Could Talk
- Original Screenplay – First Reformed
- Foreign Language Film – Roma
- Animated – Spiderman into the Spiderverse
- Best Documentary – Minding the Gap
- Best Supporting Actress – Olivia Colman, The Favourite
- Best Supporting Actor – Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
- Most Promising Performer – Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
- Most Promising Filmmaker – Ari Aster, Hereditary
- Visual Effects – Annihilation
- Production Design – The Favourite
- Cinematography – Roma
- Editing – Roma
- Score – If Beale Street Could Talk
PHILADELPHIA
- Best Movie: Roma
- Best Director: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Best Actor: Christian Bale, Vice
- Best Actress: Viola Davis, Widows
- Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
- Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Best Foreign Film: Roma (Mexico)
- Best Animated Film: The Incredibles 2
- Best Documentary: Won’t You Be My Neighbor
- Best Cinematography: Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)
- Best Breakthrough Performance: Kiki Layne, If Beale Street Could Talk
- Best Directorial Debut: Boots Riley, Sorry To Bother You
- Best Script: Audrey Wells, The Hate U Give
- Best Score/Soundtrack: Suspiria (Thom Yorke)
- Elaine May Award: RBG
- Steve Friedman Award: Black Panther.
