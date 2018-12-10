Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

È stato un weekend molto movimentato per quanto riguarda i premi della critica. Sono stati infatti assegnati i riconoscimenti delle varie associazioni giornalistiche di Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City e Philadelphia: premi fondamentali per capire quali sono i film più apprezzati dell’anno da parte della stampa, tra tutti sembra evidente l’amore nei confronti didi Alfonso Cuarón, definito miglior film da tutte e cinque le associazioni. Altre pellicole che emergono sono

Tra pochi giorni, per la precisione mercoledì, inizieremo a capire anche quali sono i titoli apprezzati dall’industria, per farci un’idea di dove potrebbero andare gli Oscar quest’anno. Verranno infatte annunciate le nomination dei SAG Awards, scelte da una selezione di 2.000 membri random del sindacato degli attori, uno dei più influenti dentro l’Academy.

Nell’attesa, ecco tutti i vincitori dei premi della critica:

NEW YORK CITY

TORONTO

LOS ANGELES

CHICAGO

PHILADELPHIA

Best Movie: Roma

Best Director: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Actor: Christian Bale, Vice

Best Actress: Viola Davis, Widows

Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me

Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Foreign Film: Roma (Mexico)

Best Animated Film: The Incredibles 2

Best Documentary: Won’t You Be My Neighbor

Best Cinematography: Roma (Alfonso Cuaron)

Best Breakthrough Performance: Kiki Layne, If Beale Street Could Talk

Best Directorial Debut: Boots Riley, Sorry To Bother You

Best Script: Audrey Wells, The Hate U Give

Best Score/Soundtrack: Suspiria (Thom Yorke)

Elaine May Award: RBG