È stato un weekend molto movimentato per quanto riguarda i premi della critica. Sono stati infatti assegnati i riconoscimenti delle varie associazioni giornalistiche di Chicago, Los Angeles, Toronto, New York City e Philadelphia: premi fondamentali per capire quali sono i film più apprezzati dell’anno da parte della stampa, tra tutti sembra evidente l’amore nei confronti di Roma di Alfonso Cuarón, definito miglior film da tutte e cinque le associazioni. Altre pellicole che emergono sono La Favorita, First Reformed, Se La Strada Potesse Parlare.

Tra pochi giorni, per la precisione mercoledì, inizieremo a capire anche quali sono i titoli apprezzati dall’industria, per farci un’idea di dove potrebbero andare gli Oscar quest’anno. Verranno infatte annunciate le nomination dei SAG Awards, scelte da una selezione di 2.000 membri random del sindacato degli attori, uno dei più influenti dentro l’Academy.

Nell’attesa, ecco tutti i vincitori dei premi della critica:

 

NEW YORK CITY

  • Best Picture Roma
  • Foreign Language: Cold War
  • Documentary Feature: Won’t You Be My Neighbor
  • Ensemble: The Favourite
  • Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
  • Animation: Into the Spiderverse
  • Best Actress: Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me
  • Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
  • Debut Director: Bo Burnham, Eighth Grade
  • Best Use of Music: If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
  • Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Breakthrough Performer: Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade

TORONTO

  • Best Picture: Roma
  • Foreign Language Film: Burning
  • Best Director: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
  • Best Screenplay: TIE – First Reformed, The Favourite
  • Best First Feature: Sorry to Bother You
  • Best Animated Film: Isle of Dogs
  • Best Documentary: Won’t You Be My Neighbor
  • Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun, Burning
  • Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
  • Best Actor: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed

LOS ANGELES

  • Best Picture: Roma
    Runner-up: Burning
  • Best Director: Debra Granik, Leave No Trace
    Runner-up: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
  • Best Actress: Olivia Colman, The Favourite
    Runner-up: Toni Collette, Hereditary
  • Best Actor, Winner: Ethan Hawke, First Reformed
    Runner-up: Ben Foster, Leave No Trace
  • Best Supporting Actress, Winner: Regina King,If Beale Street Could Talk
    Runner-up: Elizabeth Debicki, Widows
  • Best Supporting Actor: Steven Yeun, Burning
    Runner-up: Hugh Grant, Paddington 2
  • Best Foreign-Language Film: Burning and Shoplifters (tie)
  • Best Documentary: Shirkers
    Runner-up: Minding the Gap
  • Best Animation: Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse
    Runner-up: Incredibles 2
  • Best Screenplay: Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
    Runner-up: Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara, The Favourite
  • Best Editing: Joshua Altman and Bing Liu, Minding the Gap
    Runner-up: Alfonso Cuarón and Adam Gough, Roma
  • Best Score: If Beale Street Could Talk
    Runner-up: Justin Hurwitz, First Man
  • Best Cinematography: Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
    Runner-up: James Laxton, If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Best Production Design: Hannah Beachler, Black Panther
    Runner-up: Fiona Crombie, The Favourite
  • New Generation Prize: Chloe Zhao
  • Special Citation: The Other Side of the Wind

CHICAGO

  • Best Picture – Roma
  • Best Director – Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
  • Best Actress – Toni Collette, Hereditary
  • Adapted Screenplay – If Beale Street Could Talk
  • Original Screenplay – First Reformed
  • Foreign Language Film – Roma
  • Animated – Spiderman into the Spiderverse
  • Best Documentary – Minding the Gap
  • Best Supporting Actress – Olivia Colman, The Favourite
  • Best Supporting Actor – Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
  • Most Promising Performer – Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
  • Most Promising Filmmaker – Ari Aster, Hereditary
  • Visual Effects – Annihilation
  • Production Design – The Favourite
  • Cinematography – Roma
  • Editing – Roma
  • Score – If Beale Street Could Talk

PHILADELPHIA

  • Best Movie: Roma
  • Best Director: Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk 
  • Best Actor: Christian Bale, Vice
  • Best Actress: Viola Davis, Widows 
  • Best Supporting Actor: Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me
  • Best Supporting Actress: Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk 
  • Best Foreign Film: Roma (Mexico) 
  • Best Animated Film: The Incredibles 2
  • Best Documentary: Won’t You Be My Neighbor 
  • Best Cinematography: Roma (Alfonso Cuaron) 
  • Best Breakthrough Performance: Kiki Layne, If Beale Street Could Talk 
  • Best Directorial Debut: Boots Riley, Sorry To Bother You 
  • Best Script: Audrey Wells, The Hate U Give 
  • Best Score/Soundtrack: Suspiria (Thom Yorke) 
  • Elaine May Award: RBG 
  • Steve Friedman Award: Black Panther.

 