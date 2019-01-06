tempo di lettura 2'

La National Society of Film Critics, associazione di critici cinematografici americani fondata nel 1966 e composta 60 membri che lavorano su quotidiani e riviste di tutte le principali città nordamericane, ha assegnato i propri premi annuali ieri sera.

Tra i vincitori, The Rider di Chloe Zhao come miglior film, Olivia Colman per La Favorita come migliore attrice ed Ethan Hawke per First Reformed come miglior attore. Alfonso Cuarón ha ottenuto il premio per la miglior fotografia per Roma.

Ecco tutti i vincitori, inclusi i due runner-up con relativi voti: