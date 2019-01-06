Tra i vincitori, The Rider di Chloe Zhao come miglior film, Olivia Colman per La Favorita come migliore attrice ed Ethan Hawke per First Reformed come miglior attore. Alfonso Cuarón ha ottenuto il premio per la miglior fotografia per Roma.
Ecco tutti i vincitori, inclusi i due runner-up con relativi voti:
MIGLIOR FILM
1. The Rider – 44
- Roma – 41
- Burning – 27
MIGLIOR REGISTA
1. Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) – 60
- Lee Chang-dong (Burning) – 22
- Chloé Zhao (The Rider) – 22
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
*1. Olivia Colman (The Favourite) – 36 points
- Regina Hall (Support the Girls) – 33
- Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) – 27
MIGLIOR ATTORE
*1. Ethan Hawke (First Reformed) – 58
- Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate) – 30
- Ben Foster (Leave No Trace) – 25
- John C. Reilly (The Sisters Brothers, Stan & Ollie) 25
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
*1. Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) – 47
- Elizabeth Debicki (Widows) – 37
- Emma Stone (The Favourite) – 24
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
*1. Steven Yeun (Burning) – 40
- Richard E. Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?) – 35
- Brian Tyree Henry (If Beale Street Could Talk, Widows, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse) – 32
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
*1. Roma (Alfonso Cuarón) – 70
- If Beale Street Could Talk (James Laxton) – 26
- Cold War (Lukasz Zal) – 24
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA
*1. The Death of Stalin (Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin) – 47
- Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener, Jeff Whitty) – 27
- The Favourite (Deborah Davis, Tony McNamara) – 24
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
*1. Roma – 44
- Cold War – 34
- Burning – 30
- Shoplifters – 30
MIGLIOR DOCUMENTARIO
*1. Minding the Gap – 35
- Shirkers – 31
- Amazing Grace – 24
CITAZIONE SPECIALE per un film non ancora distribuito negli USA:
A Family Tour (Ying Liang, Taiwan/Hong Kong/Singapore/Malaysia).
