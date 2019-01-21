Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Come vuole la tradizione, prima di scoprire quali saranno i film protagonisti degli Oscar, oggi sono state annunciate le nomination ai Razzie Awards, i premi assegnati dallaai peggiori film dell’anno scorso.

Sono Gotti e Holmes & Watson, due flop commerciali oltre che critici, a dominare con ben sei nomination ciascuno. Seguono Pupazzi da Strapazzo e Death of a Nation, mentre nelle categorie dei peggiori attori spiccano politici come Donald Trump, Melania Trump e Kellyanne Conway interpreti di se stessi in due documentari: Farenheit 9/11 e Death of a Nation.

I premi verranno assegnati il 23 febbraio, il giorno prima della Notte degli Oscar. Intanto ecco le varie nomination:

Worst Picture

“Gotti”

“The Happytime Murders”

“Holmes & Watson”

“Robin Hood”

“Winchester”

Worst Actress

Jennifer Garner, “Peppermint”

Amber Heard, “London Fields”

Melissa McCarthy, “The Happytime Murders” and “Life of the Party”

Helen Mirren, “Winchester”

Amanda Seyfried, “The Clapper”

Worst Actor

Johnny Depp (voice), “Sherlock Gnomes”

Will Ferrell, “Holmes & Watson”

John Travolta, “Gotti”

Donald J. Trump (as himself), “Death of a Nation” and “Fahrenheit 11/9”

Bruce Willis, “Death Wish”

Worst Supporting Actor

Jamie Foxx, “Robin Hood”

Ludacris (voice), “Show Dogs”

Joel McHale, “Happytime Murders”

John C. Reilly, “Holmes & Watson”

Justice Smith, “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”

Worst Supporting Actress

Kellyanne Conway (as herself), “Fahrenheit 11/9”

Marcia Gay Harden, “Fifty Shades Freed”

Kelly Preston, “Gotti”

Jaz Sinclair, “Slender Man”

Melania Trump (as herself), “Fahrenheit 11/9”

Worst Screen Combo

“Any two actors or puppets (especially in those creepy sex scenes),” “Happytime Murders”

“Johnny Depp and his fast-fading film career,” “Sherlock Gnomes”

“Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly (trashing two of literature’s most beloved characters),” “Holmes & Watson”

“Kelly Preston and John Travolta (getting ‘Battlefield Earth’-type reviews!),” “Gotti”

“Donald J. Trump and his self-perpetuating pettiness,” “Death of a Nation” and “Fahrenheit 11/9”

Worst Remake, Ripoff, or Sequel

“Death of a Nation” (remake of “Hillary’s America”)

“Death Wish”

“Holmes & Watson”

“The Meg” (ripoff of “Jaws”)

“Robin Hood”

Worst Director

Etan Cohen, “Holmes & Watson”

Kevin Connolly, “Gotti”

James Foley, “Fifty Shades Freed”

Brian Henson, “Happytime Murders”

The Spierig Brothers (Michael and Peter), “Winchester”

Worst Screenplay

“Death of a Nation”

“Fifty Shades Freed”

“Gotti”

“Happytime Murders”

“Winchester”