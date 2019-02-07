Fai clic qui per inviare l'articolo via mail ad un amico (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Pocket (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su Telegram (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su WhatsApp (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Reddit (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Pinterest (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su LinkedIn (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Google+ (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic qui per condividere su Twitter (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

Fai clic per condividere su Facebook (Si apre in una nuova finestra)

tempo di lettura 3'

La Visual Effects Society ha annunciato ieri sera i vincitori della 17esima edizione dei VES Awards.

I vincitori sono il cinecomic Avengers: Infinity War, premiato con quattro riconoscimenti (incluso miglior film fotorealistico), e Spider-Man: Un Nuovo Universo, a sua volta con quattro riconoscimenti (incluso miglior film animato). Le due pellicole sono le favorite nelle rispettive categorie di migliori effetti visivi e miglior film animato agli Oscar. Nel caso di Avengers, sarebbe il primo Oscar ai migliori effetti visivi per un film dell’Universo Cinematografico Marvel. Due premi, invece, per Ready Player One di Steven Spielberg: miglior fotografia virtuale e migliori ambientazioni.

Chris Meledandri, fondatore della Illumination Entertainment, ha ricevuto il VES Lifetime Achievement Award, mentre Jonathan Nolan ha ricevuto il Visionary Award e i creatori di Game of Thrones David Benioff e D.B. Weiss hanno ricevuto il Creative Excellence Award.

Tutti i premi:

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”

Daniel DeLeeuw

Jen Underdahl

Kelly Port

Matt Aitken

Daniel Sudick

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Feature

“First Man”

Paul Lambert

Kevin Elam

Tristan Myles

Ian Hunter

JD Schwalm

Outstanding Visual Effects in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Joshua Beveridge

Christian Hejnal

Danny Dimian

Bret St. Clair

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Lost in Space”; Danger, Will Robinson

Jabbar Raisani

Terron Pratt

Niklas Jacobson

Joao Sita

Outstanding Supporting Visual Effects in a Photoreal Episode

“Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan”; Pilot

Erik Henry

Matt Robken

Bobo Skipper

Deak Ferrand

Pau Costa

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Real-Time Project

“Age of Sail”

John Kahrs

Kevin Dart

Cassidy Curtis

Theresa Latzko

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Commercial

“John Lewis”; The Boy and the Piano

Kamen Markov

Philip Whalley

Anthony Bloor

Andy Steele

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Special Venue Project

“Childish Gambino’s Pharos”

Keith Miller

Alejandro Crawford

Thelvin Cabezas

Jeremy Thompson

Outstanding Animated Character in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Thanos

Jan Philip Cramer

Darren Hendler

Paul Story

Sidney Kombo-Kintombo

Outstanding Animated Character in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”; Miles Morales

Marcos Kang

Chad Belteau

Humberto Rosa

Julie Bernier Gosselin

Outstanding Animated Character in an Episode or Real-Time Project

“Lost in Space”; Humanoid

Chad Shattuck

Paul Zeke

Julia Flanagan

Andrew McCartney

Outstanding Animated Character in a Commercial

“Volkswagen”; Born Confident; Bam

David Bryan

Chris Welsby

Fabian Frank

Chloe Dawe

Outstanding Created Environment in a Photoreal Feature

“Ready Player One”; The Shining, Overlook Hotel

Mert Yamak

Stanley Wong

Joana Garrido

Daniel Gagiu

Outstanding Created Environment in an Animated Feature

Spider-Man; Into the Spider-Verse”; Graphic New York City

Terry Park

Bret St. Clair

Kimberly Liptrap

Dave Morehead

Outstanding Created Environment in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Lost in Space”; Pilot; Impact Area

Philip Engström

Kenny Vähäkari

Jason Martin

Martin Bergquist

Outstanding Virtual Cinematography in a Photoreal Project

“Ready Player One”; New York Race

Daniele Bigi

Edmund Kolloen

Mathieu Vig

Jean-Baptiste Noyau

Outstanding Model in a Photoreal or Animated Project

“Mortal Engines”; London

Matthew Sandoval

James Ogle

Nick Keller

Sam Tack

Outstanding Effects Simulations in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Titan

Gerardo Aguilera

Ashraf Ghoniem

Vasilis Pazionis

Hartwell Durfor

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Animated Feature

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

Ian Farnsworth

Pav Grochola

Simon Corbaux

Brian D. Casper

Outstanding Effects Simulations in an Episode, Commercial, or Real-Time Project

“Altered Carbon”

Philipp Kratzer

Daniel Fernandez

Xavier Lestourneaud

Andrea Rosa

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Feature

“Avengers: Infinity War”; Titan

Sabine Laimer

Tim Walker

Tobias Wiesner

Massimo Pasquetti

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Episode

“Lost in Space”; Impact; Crash Site Rescue

David Wahlberg

Douglas Roshamn

Sofie Ljunggren

Fredrik Lönn

Outstanding Compositing in a Photoreal Commercial

“Apple”; Welcome Home

Michael Ralla

Steve Drew

Alejandro Villabon

Peter Timberlake

Outstanding Visual Effects in a Student Project

“Terra Nova”

Thomas Battistetti

Mélanie Geley

Mickael Le Mezo

Guillaume Hoarau