tempo di lettura 5'

Si sono svolti sabato sera i Golden Reel Awards, i premi dell’associazione dei montatori del suono di Hollywood, la Motion Picture Sound Editors.

Bohemian Rhapsody ha vinto il premio principale, confermando di essere il favorito sia nella sezione del suono che del montaggio sonoro agli Oscar. Ecco tutti i vincitori:

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR

Bohemian Rhapsody

GK Films / Fox Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: John Warthurst

Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Nina Hartston

ADR / Dialogue Jens Petersen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley

A Quiet Place

Paramount Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE

Sound Effects Editors: Brandon Jones, Justin M. Davey, MPSE

Foley Artists: Steve Baine, Peter Persaud

Foley Editor: Jonathan Klein

FILMMAKER AWARD

Antoine Fuqua

CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Stephen H. Flick

CATEGORY WINNERS

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form

Overwatch

“Reunion”

Blizzard Entertainment

Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, MPSE Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton

Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas

Dialogue Editors: Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick

Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editors: Adam Burgess, Sam Cardon

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form

NextGen

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Steve Slanec

Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Pascal Garneau

Dialogue Editors: Qianbaihui Yang

Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley

Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Ryan Frias, Richard Gould

Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel

Supervising Sound Editors: Geoffrey Rubay, Curt Schulkey

Sound Designer: John Pospisil

Sound Effects Editors: Kip Smedley, Andy Sisul, MPSE, David Werntz, Christopher Aud, MPSE, Ando Johnson, Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Mike Reagan, Donald Flick

Dialogue Editors: James Morioka, Matthew E. Taylor

Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Michael Broomberg, Rick Owens, MPSE

Foley Editor: Alec Rubay

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary

Searching for Sound Islandman and Veyasin

Karga Seven Pictures / Red Bull TV

Supervising Sound Editor: Suat Ayas, MPSE

Dialogue Lead: Justin Stark

Sound Effects Editors: Tolga Boyuk, Emin Yasin Vural

Dialogue Editor: Okan Isik

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary (Tie)

Free Solo

National Geographic Documentary Films

Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach

Sound Effects Editor: Filipe Messeder, MPSE

Foley Artist: Nuno Bento

Foley Editor: Rolan Vajs

They Shall Not Grow Old

Wingnut Films / Fathom Events / Warner Brothers

Supervising Sound Editors: Martin Kwok, Brent Burge, Melanie Graham, Justin Webster

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey

ADR Supervisor: Nigel Stone

Sound Effects Editors: Hayden Collow, Dave Whitehead

Dialogue Editors: Matt Stutter, MPSE, Helen Luttrell, Chris Todd, Matthew Lamboum

Foley Artist: James Carroll

Foley Editors: Craig Tomlinson, Tom Scott-Toft

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic

World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth

Blizzard Entertainment

Supervising Sound Designer: Paul Menichini, MPSE

Sound Designers: David Farmer, Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton

Sound Effects Editors: Keith Bilderbeck, John Thomas, Alexander Ephraim, MPSE

Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE

Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Christopher Flick

Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE

Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE

Scoring Editor: John Kurlander

Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke

Music Editor: Neil Acree

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play

God of War

SIE Santa Monica Studio

Audio Directors: Rob Burns, Nassim Ait-Kaci

Audio Lead: Mike Niederquel

Sound Designers: Chris Clanin, Daniel Birczynski, Mike Maksim, Sam Bird, Roel Sanchez, Karen Waller, Erick Ocampo,

TJ Schauer, Jeff Darby, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Patrick Ginn, Emile Mika, Eric Buensuceso, Karen Waller

Dialogue Lead: Leilani Ramirez

Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter

Dialogue Editors: Justin Conmy, Ryan Schaad, Aaron Seiden, Jodie Kupsco, Heather Plunkard

Foley Artists: David Jobe, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson

Supervising Music Editors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature

Extinction

Good Universe / Universal Pictures

Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files, P.K. Hooker

Supervising ADR Editor: Lisa J. Levine

Sound Effects Editors: Justin Davey, MPSE, Ken McGill

Dialogue Editors: Ryan Cole, Polly McKinnon

Foley Artist: Steve Baine

Music Editor: Brett Pierce, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue

Age of Sail

Google Spotlight Stories

Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford

Sound Designer: Jamey Scott, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: Jamey Scott, MPSE

Music Editor: Mark Willsher

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature

Roma

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay

Sound Designers: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsa

Supervising Dialogue Editor: Carlos Honc Navarro

Supervising ADR Editors: Carlos Honc Navarro, Ruy Garc

Dialogue Editors: Manuel Montaño Mancilla, Caleb Townsend, Michael Feuser

ADR Editors: Michael Feuser, Alexa Zimmerma

Sound Effects Editors: Eric Dounce, Luis Huesca, Luis Parra, Mitch Osias, Craig Berkey, Javier Quesada

Foley Artists: Alan Romero, Jay Peck

Foley Editor: Jaime Sainz, Igor Nikolic

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00

Short Treks

“The Brightest Star”

CBS All Access

Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor

Sound Designer: Tim Farrell

Sound Effects Editor: Mike Schapiro

Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger

Foley Artists: Nancy Parker, MPSE, Chris Moriana

Foley Editor: John Sanacore, MPSE

Music Editor: Matt Decker

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical (Tie)

American Horror Story: Apocalypse

“The End”

FX Networks

Music Editor: David Klotz

Vikings

“Moment of Vision”

MGM Television / History Channel

Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE

Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR

The Americans

“Harvest”

FX Networks

Supervising Sound Editors: Ken Hahn, Neil Cedar

Dialogue Editor: Gerald Donlan

ADR Editor: John Bowen

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley

Atlanta

“Teddy Perkins”

FX Networks

Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates, MPSE

Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee, MPSE

Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Matt Salib

Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head, Jordan McClain

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation

Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams

Sony Pictures Television / Amazon Studios

Supervising Sound Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE

Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE

Sound Designers: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE, Mark A. Lanza, MPSE

Sound Editor: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE

Dialogue Editor: Ryne Gierke

Foley Artists: Sarah Monat-Jacobs, Robin Harlan

Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE

Music Editor: Michael T. Ryan, MPSE, Brittany DuBay

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

“We’re Going to the Catskills”

Amazon Studios

Music Editor: Annette Kudrak

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR

Westworld

“The Riddle of the Sphinx”

HBO

Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas De Gorter, MPSE

Supervising ADR Editor: Brett Hinton

Dialogue Editors: Fred Paragano, Brian Armstrong, MPSE

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley

Altered Carbon

“Out of the Past”

Netflix

Supervising Sound Editor: Brett Hinton

Sound Effects Editors: Owen Granich-Young, Mark Allen, Austin Krier

Foley Artist: Noel Vought

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Sony Pictures Entertainment

Music Editors: Katie Greathouse, Catherine Wilson

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical

Bohemian Rhapsody

Fox Studios

Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst

Music Editor: Neil Stemp

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)

Facing It

National Film and Television School

Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Adam Woodhams