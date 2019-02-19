Bohemian Rhapsody ha vinto il premio principale, confermando di essere il favorito sia nella sezione del suono che del montaggio sonoro agli Oscar. Ecco tutti i vincitori:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Dialogue / ADR
Bohemian Rhapsody
GK Films / Fox Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: John Warthurst
Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Nina Hartston
ADR / Dialogue Jens Petersen
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Effects / Foley
A Quiet Place
Paramount Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Ethan Van der Ryn, Erik Aadahl, MPSE
Sound Effects Editors: Brandon Jones, Justin M. Davey, MPSE
Foley Artists: Steve Baine, Peter Persaud
Foley Editor: Jonathan Klein
FILMMAKER AWARD
Antoine Fuqua
CAREER ACHIEVEMENT AWARD
Stephen H. Flick
CATEGORY WINNERS
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Animation Short Form
Overwatch
“Reunion”
Blizzard Entertainment
Supervising Sound Editor: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Sound Designers: Alexander Ephraim, MPSE Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton
Sound Effects Editors: Christopher Battaglia, MPSE, John Thomas
Dialogue Editors: Isaac Hammons, Christopher Cody Flick
Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
Music Editors: Adam Burgess, Sam Cardon
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Animation Long Form
NextGen
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: David Acord, Steve Slanec
Sound Effects Editors: Kimberly Patrick, Pascal Garneau
Dialogue Editors: Qianbaihui Yang
Foley Artists: Ronni Brown, Margie O’Malley
Foley Editors: Jim Likowski, Ryan Frias, Richard Gould
Music Editor: Sebastian Zuleta
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Animation
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Entertainment / Marvel
Supervising Sound Editors: Geoffrey Rubay, Curt Schulkey
Sound Designer: John Pospisil
Sound Effects Editors: Kip Smedley, Andy Sisul, MPSE, David Werntz, Christopher Aud, MPSE, Ando Johnson, Benjamin Cook, MPSE, Mike Reagan, Donald Flick
Dialogue Editors: James Morioka, Matthew E. Taylor
Foley Artists: Gary Hecker, MPSE, Michael Broomberg, Rick Owens, MPSE
Foley Editor: Alec Rubay
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Documentary
Searching for Sound Islandman and Veyasin
Karga Seven Pictures / Red Bull TV
Supervising Sound Editor: Suat Ayas, MPSE
Dialogue Lead: Justin Stark
Sound Effects Editors: Tolga Boyuk, Emin Yasin Vural
Dialogue Editor: Okan Isik
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Documentary (Tie)
Free Solo
National Geographic Documentary Films
Supervising Sound Editor: Deborah Wallach
Sound Effects Editor: Filipe Messeder, MPSE
Foley Artist: Nuno Bento
Foley Editor: Rolan Vajs
They Shall Not Grow Old
Wingnut Films / Fathom Events / Warner Brothers
Supervising Sound Editors: Martin Kwok, Brent Burge, Melanie Graham, Justin Webster
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Emile De La Rey
ADR Supervisor: Nigel Stone
Sound Effects Editors: Hayden Collow, Dave Whitehead
Dialogue Editors: Matt Stutter, MPSE, Helen Luttrell, Chris Todd, Matthew Lamboum
Foley Artist: James Carroll
Foley Editors: Craig Tomlinson, Tom Scott-Toft
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Cinematic
World of Warcraft: Battle for Azeroth
Blizzard Entertainment
Supervising Sound Designer: Paul Menichini, MPSE
Sound Designers: David Farmer, Harry Cohen, MPSE, JP Walton
Sound Effects Editors: Keith Bilderbeck, John Thomas, Alexander Ephraim, MPSE
Audio Lead: Caroline Hernandez, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Issac Hammons, Christopher Flick
Foley Artist: Gregg Barbanell, MPSE
Foley Editor: Gary Coppola, MPSE
Scoring Editor: John Kurlander
Supervising Music Editor: Derek Duke
Music Editor: Neil Acree
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Computer Interactive Game Play
God of War
SIE Santa Monica Studio
Audio Directors: Rob Burns, Nassim Ait-Kaci
Audio Lead: Mike Niederquel
Sound Designers: Chris Clanin, Daniel Birczynski, Mike Maksim, Sam Bird, Roel Sanchez, Karen Waller, Erick Ocampo,
TJ Schauer, Jeff Darby, Adam Boyd, MPSE, Michael Finley, Chad Bedell, Patrick Ginn, Emile Mika, Eric Buensuceso, Karen Waller
Dialogue Lead: Leilani Ramirez
Supervising Sound Editor: Shannon Potter
Dialogue Editors: Justin Conmy, Ryan Schaad, Aaron Seiden, Jodie Kupsco, Heather Plunkard
Foley Artists: David Jobe, Dawn Fintor, Alicia Stevenson
Supervising Music Editors: Peter Scaturro, Keith Leary
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Non-Theatrical Feature
Extinction
Good Universe / Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Will Files, P.K. Hooker
Supervising ADR Editor: Lisa J. Levine
Sound Effects Editors: Justin Davey, MPSE, Ken McGill
Dialogue Editors: Ryan Cole, Polly McKinnon
Foley Artist: Steve Baine
Music Editor: Brett Pierce, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Special Venue
Age of Sail
Google Spotlight Stories
Supervising Sound Editor: Scot Stafford
Sound Designer: Jamey Scott, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: Jamey Scott, MPSE
Music Editor: Mark Willsher
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Foreign Language Feature
Roma
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsay
Sound Designers: Sergio Díaz, Skip Lievsa
Supervising Dialogue Editor: Carlos Honc Navarro
Supervising ADR Editors: Carlos Honc Navarro, Ruy Garc
Dialogue Editors: Manuel Montaño Mancilla, Caleb Townsend, Michael Feuser
ADR Editors: Michael Feuser, Alexa Zimmerma
Sound Effects Editors: Eric Dounce, Luis Huesca, Luis Parra, Mitch Osias, Craig Berkey, Javier Quesada
Foley Artists: Alan Romero, Jay Peck
Foley Editor: Jaime Sainz, Igor Nikolic
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Live Action Under 35:00
Short Treks
“The Brightest Star”
CBS All Access
Supervising Sound Editor: Matthew E. Taylor
Sound Designer: Tim Farrell
Sound Effects Editor: Mike Schapiro
Dialogue Editor: Sean Heissinger
Foley Artists: Nancy Parker, MPSE, Chris Moriana
Foley Editor: John Sanacore, MPSE
Music Editor: Matt Decker
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Music / Musical (Tie)
American Horror Story: Apocalypse
“The End”
FX Networks
Music Editor: David Klotz
Vikings
“Moment of Vision”
MGM Television / History Channel
Supervising Music Editor: Yuri Gorbachow, MPSE
Music Editor: Lise Beauchesne
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Dialogue/ADR
The Americans
“Harvest”
FX Networks
Supervising Sound Editors: Ken Hahn, Neil Cedar
Dialogue Editor: Gerald Donlan
ADR Editor: John Bowen
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Short Form – Effects / Foley
Atlanta
“Teddy Perkins”
FX Networks
Supervising Sound Editor: Trevor Gates, MPSE
Sound Effects Editor: David Barbee, MPSE
Foley Artists: Tara Blume, Matt Salib
Foley Editors: Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head, Jordan McClain
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Single Presentation
Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams
Sony Pictures Television / Amazon Studios
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE
Supervising ADR / Dialogue Editor: Mark A. Lanza, MPSE
Sound Designers: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE, Mark A. Lanza, MPSE
Sound Editor: Harry Snodgrass, MPSE
Dialogue Editor: Ryne Gierke
Foley Artists: Sarah Monat-Jacobs, Robin Harlan
Foley Editor: Eryne Prine, MPSE
Music Editor: Michael T. Ryan, MPSE, Brittany DuBay
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Music / Musical
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
“We’re Going to the Catskills”
Amazon Studios
Music Editor: Annette Kudrak
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Dialogue/ADR
Westworld
“The Riddle of the Sphinx”
HBO
Supervising Sound Editor: Thomas De Gorter, MPSE
Supervising ADR Editor: Brett Hinton
Dialogue Editors: Fred Paragano, Brian Armstrong, MPSE
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Episodic Long Form – Effects / Foley
Altered Carbon
“Out of the Past”
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Brett Hinton
Sound Effects Editors: Owen Granich-Young, Mark Allen, Austin Krier
Foley Artist: Noel Vought
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Music Score
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse
Sony Pictures Entertainment
Music Editors: Katie Greathouse, Catherine Wilson
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Musical
Bohemian Rhapsody
Fox Studios
Supervising Music Editor: John Warhurst
Music Editor: Neil Stemp
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Student Film (Verna Fields Award)
Facing It
National Film and Television School
Supervising Sound Designer and Editor: Adam Woodhams
Cosa ne pensate? Ditecelo nei commenti!
- Oscar 2019: tutte le nomination, Roma e La Favorita candidati a 10 statuette!
- Oscar 2019: i delusi, gli sconfitti e i film proprio dimenticati dall’Academy
- Oscar 2019: inviaci, stampa e condividi i tuoi pronostici!
- Road to Oscars 2019 #1
- Road to Oscars 2019 #2
La 91esima edizione degli Oscar si terrà il 24 febbraio in diretta dal Dolby Theatre presso Hollywood & Highland. Quest’anno non vi sarà un conduttore principale: la cerimonia verrà presentata da un gruppo di personaggi del mondo dello spettacolo.
Trovate tutte le notizie sulla corsa agli Oscar nella nostra sezione speciale!
CONSIGLIATI DALLA REDAZIONE
- Prezzo: EUR 8,30
- Prezzo: EUR 8,00
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.