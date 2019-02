JUST ANNOUNCED: Take flight on an all-new thrilling roller coaster ride, coming to #WizardingWorldOrlando on June 13, 2019.

Sign up to be among the first to know about new details at https://t.co/M9SiDZCX2S. pic.twitter.com/k2kppYXTMt

— Universal Orlando Resort (@UniversalORL) February 21, 2019