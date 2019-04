When I met @WarwickADavis he was a 10-year-old boy whizzing around Elstree Studios on roller skates. He was also a huge #StarWars fan who only had a few action figures. All I did was ask George if we could fill out his collection. (We even got him the #DarthVader carrying case!) https://t.co/l44w3JvuRF

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) April 7, 2019