I think this is the only pic I’m allowed to post but oh my god. Congrats to all the imagineers and artists who made this real, it’s freakin unbelievable. (And yup there is green milk and yup it is delicious) #GalaxysEdge pic.twitter.com/jSWcUHCGxU

— Rian Johnson (@rianjohnson) May 26, 2019