Ok, seeing as I keep getting this question…as much as I have LOVED torturing you all with teasing you about the Penguin, I feel like it’s time to tell you…I’m NOT actually playing this character. But I’ve thoroughly enjoyed the fan art and the love. 😂😘 https://t.co/fsasvbRTqN pic.twitter.com/igwnT2NNPw

— Josh Gad (@joshgad) June 21, 2019