#EmpireStrikesBack director Irvin Kershner "touches up" make-up wizard Stuart Freeborn-sitting next to his famous puppet creation Yoda (who I think he resembles) Stuart kindly let me visit him whenever I wanted & even let me pour the foam into 1 of the Yoda head molds! #TrueStory https://t.co/Bf3gIPGirC

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) July 10, 2019