Not only is the title “Suicide Squad 2” not the title of our film, if there is EVER an extras casting notice for ANY film of mine (& most large films) that lists a real title or any actors in the film, it is almost certainly a FAKE: a scam meant to take your money. Be careful! https://t.co/tXQepIWZrq

— James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 27, 2019