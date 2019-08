"Note to self: Remember you're on-camera & Disney signs your paychecks."

(Honestly though: the warm, oily, sickly-sweet milk dyed blue from the movie was gag-inducing 🤮-while this frosty non-dairy drink tasted like a yummy fruit smoothie. 😋 #GotBlueMilk? https://t.co/C4Qx1iFfMq

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) August 28, 2019