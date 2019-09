KORSO. The muscle in Beckett's crew who died in battle shortly after they crash-landed on Mimban. Korso was in every draft of the script (including an early version where he was Lando's big brother) and every cut of the movie 'til just before lock when he was removed to simplify. https://t.co/Lg92uW9t9f

— Jon Kasdan (@JonKasdan) September 1, 2019