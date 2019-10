“It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

I first think of @JamesGunn, how his heart & guts are packed into GOTG. I revere Marty, & I do see his point, but…

Well there’s a reason why “I’m always angry”. https://t.co/Wh3ptU2KBp

— Joss Whedon (@joss) October 4, 2019