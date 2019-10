View this post on Instagram

Thanks to Joaquin Phoenix's dance moves in Joker, the stairs connecting Shakespeare and Anderson Avenues in the Highbridge neighborhood of the Bronx are the most famous set of steps in New York City right now. And all the attention has frustrated some residents of Highbridge. A flier near the stairs reads: "It is disrespectful to treat our community and residents as a photo opportunity."