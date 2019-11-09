Ecco tutte le nomination:

European Film

“The Favourite”

“Les Miserables”

“An Officer and a Spy”

“Pain and Glory”

“System Crasher”

“The Traitor”

European Comedy

“Ditte & Louise”

“The Favourite”

“Tel Aviv on Fire”

European Discovery

“Aniara”

“Atlantics”

“Blind Spot”

“Irina”

“Les Miserables”

“Ray & Liz”

European Documentary

“For Sama”

“Honeyland”

“Putin’s Witnesses”

“Selfie”

“The Disappearance of My Mother”

European Animated Feature Film

“Bunuel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles”

“I Lost My Body”

“Marona’s Fantastic Tale”

“The Swallows of Kabul”

European Director

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

Marco Bellocchio, “The Traitor”

Yorgos Lanthimos, “The Favourite”

Roman Polanski, “An Officer and a Spy”

Celine Sciamma, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

European Actress

Olivia Colman, “The Favourite”

Trine Dyrholm, “Queen of Hearts”

Noemie Merlant and Adele Haenel, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

Viktoria Miroshnickenko, “Beanpole”

Helene Zengel, “System Crasher”

European Actor

Antonio Banderas, “Pain and Glory”

Jean Dujardin, “An Officer and a Spy”

Pierfrancesco Favino, “The Traitor”

Levan Gelbakhiani, “And Then We Danced”

Alexander Scheer, “Gundermann”

Ingvar E. Sigurdsson, “A White, White Day”

European Screenwriter

Pedro Almodovar, “Pain and Glory”

Marco Bellocchio, Ludovica Rampoldi, Valia Santella & Francesco Piccolo, “The Traitor”

Robert Harris & Roman Polanski, “An Officer and a Spy”

Ladj Ly, Giordano Gederlini & Alexis Manenti, “Les Miserables”

Celine Sciamma, “Portrait of a Lady on Fire”

European Short Film

“The Christmas Gift”

“Dogs Barking at Birds”

“The Marvelous Misadventures of the Stone Lady”

“Reconstruction”

“Watermelon Juice”