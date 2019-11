FUN FACTS: A) Aidan Barton played both Luke AND Leia in #StarWarsEpisodeIIIRevengeOfTheSith.

B) He is the son of that film's editor, Roger Barton.

C) I have never met him.

D) He is now in high school.

E) YIKES! 😵#TimeWaitsForNoOne pic.twitter.com/0mQPeH8eYM

— Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) November 16, 2019