#Jumanji’s sequel #TheNextLevel does what few sequels can do… make a movie that’s just as good, if not better than the first. They kept what was fun and built on it, with hilarious changes that left me laughing out loud often. Worth seeing #JumanjiTheNextLevel! pic.twitter.com/fRgDwywta2

— Maude Garrett (@maudegarrett) November 20, 2019