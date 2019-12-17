La première internazionale didi Matteo Garrone avverrà a febbraio, in occasione della Berlinale 2020, che si terrà dal 20 febbraio al 1 marzo.

Il nuovo direttore artistico Carlo Chatrian ha infatti svelato i primi titoli della 70esima edizione del Festival di Berlino, e la pellicola con Roberto Benigni in uscita domani nei nostri cinema (leggi la recensione) farà parte della sezione Berlinale Special Gala, che rimpiazza la categoria fuori concorso.

Sono stati anche annunciati i primi titoli delle sezioni Panorama, Perspektive Deutsches Kino, Generation e Forum Expanded. Vi segnaliamo i titoli di Panorama:

Panorama

“The Assistant” (U.S.) Dir: Kitty Green (International premiere)

Cast: Julia Garner, Matthew Macfadyen, Kristine Froseth, Makenzie Leigh

“Aufzeichnungen aus der Unterwelt” (Notes from the Underworld) (Austria) Dir: Tizza Covi, Rainer Frimmel (World premiere)

Cast: Kurt Girk, Alois Schmutzer

“Bloody Nose, Empty Pockets” (U.S.) Dir: Bill Ross, Turner Ross (International premiere)

“Cidade Pássaro” (Shine Your Eyes) (Brazil/France). Dir: Matias Mariani (World premiere)

Cast: O. C. Ukeje, Chukwudi Iwuji, Indira Nascimento, Paulo Andre, Ike Barry

“Digger” (Greece/France) Dir: Georgis Grigorakis (World premiere/debut film)

Cast: Vangelis Mourikis, Argyris Pantazaras

“Eeb Allay Ooo!” (India) Dir: Prateek Vats (Debut film)

Cast: Shardul Bhardwaj, Shashi Bhushan, Mahender Nath, Naina Sareen, Nitin Goel, Nutan Sinha

“Exil” (Exile) (Germany/Belgium/Kosovo) Dir: Visar Morina

Cast: Mišel Matičević, Sandra Hüller, Rainer Bock, Thomas Mraz

“Futur Drei” (No Hard Feelings) (Germany) Dir: Faraz Shariat (World premiere/Debut film)

Cast: Benjamin Radjaipour, Banafshe Hourmazdi, Eidin Jalali

“Håp” (Hope) (Norway/Sweden) Dir: Maria Sødahl

Cast: Andrea Bræin Hovig, Stellan Skarsgård

“Jetzt oder morgen” (Running on Empty) (Austria) Dir: Lisa Weber (World premiere)

“Kød & Blod” (Wildland) (Denmark) Dir: Jeanette Nordahl (World premiere/Debut film)

Cast: Sandra Guldberg Kampp, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Joachim Fjelstrup, Elliott Crosset Hove, Besir Zirici

“Las Mil y Una” (Argentina/Germany) Dir: Clarisa Navas (World premiere)

Cast: Sofia Cabrera, Ana Carolina Garcia, Mauricio Vila, Luis Molina

“Pari” (Greece/France/Netherlands/Bulgaria) Dir: Siamak Etemadi (World premiere/Debut film)

Cast: Melika Foroutan, Shahbaz Noshir, Sofia Kokkali, Argyris Padazaras, Lena Kitsopoulou

“Petite fille” (Little Girl) (France) Dir: Sébastien Lifshitz (World premiere)

The touching portrait of eight-year-old Sasha, who questions her gender and in doing so, evokes the sometimes disturbing reactions of a society that is still invested in a biological boy-girl system of thought.

“Schwarze Milch” (Black Milk) (Germany/Mongolia) Dir: Uisenma Borchu (World premiere)

Cast: Gunsmaa Tsogzol, Uisenma Borchu, Terbish Demberel, Franz Rogowski

“Si c’était de l’amour” (If It Were Love) (France) Dir: Patric Chiha (World premiere)

“Suk Suk” (Hong Kong, China) Dir: Ray Yeung

Cast: Tai Bo, Ben Yuen, Patra Au Ga Man, Lo Chun Yip, Lam Yiu Sing

“Welcome to Chechnya” (U.S.) Dir: David France (International premiere)