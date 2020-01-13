A condurre la serata Taye Diggs: sul fronte cinematografico, C’era una volta a… Hollywood ha ottenuto il premio come miglior film, mentre a sorpresa il premio per il miglior regista è andato sia a Bong Joon-ho per Parasite che a Sam Mendes per 1917. Tra gli attori, invece, è andato tutto come previsto: Renée Zellweger, Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt e Laura Dern hanno portato a casa ciascuno un premio. Le 14 nomination di The Irishman si sono tradotte in un solo premio, quello per il miglior cast d’insieme.
Qui sotto trovate tutti i vincitori della sezione cinema:
MIGLIOR FILM
“1917”
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Joker”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*
“Parasite”
“Uncut Gems”
MIGLIORE ATTORE
Antonio Banderas – “Pain and Glory”
Robert De Niro – “The Irishman”
Leonardo DiCaprio – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Adam Driver – “Marriage Story”
Eddie Murphy – “Dolemite Is My Name”
Joaquin Phoenix – “Joker”*
Adam Sandler – “Uncut Gems”
MIGLIORE ATTRICE
Awkwafina – “The Farewell”
Cynthia Erivo – “Harriet”
Scarlett Johansson – “Marriage Story”
Lupita Nyong’o – “Us”
Saoirse Ronan – “Little Women”Charlize Theron – “Bombshell”
Renée Zellweger – “Judy”*
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA
Willem Dafoe – “The Lighthouse”
Tom Hanks – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony Hopkins – “The Two Popes”
Al Pacino – “The Irishman”
Joe Pesci – “The Irishman”
Brad Pitt – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*
MIGLIORE ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA
Laura Dern – “Marriage Story”*
Scarlett Johansson – “Jojo Rabbit”
Jennifer Lopez – “Hustlers”
Florence Pugh – “Little Women”
Margot Robbie – “Bombshell”
Zhao Shuzhen – “The Farewell”
MIGLIOR GIOVANE ATTORE / ATTRICE
Julia Butters – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Roman Griffin Davis – “Jojo Rabbit”*
Noah Jupe – “Honey Boy”
Thomasin McKenzie – “Jojo Rabbit”
Shahadi Wright Joseph – “Us”
Archie Yates – “Jojo Rabbit”
MIGLIOR CAST D’INSIEME
“Bombshell”
“The Irishman”*
“Knives Out”
“Little Women”
“Marriage Story”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
“Parasite”
MIGLIOR REGISTA
Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”
Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”
Bong Joon Ho – “Parasite”*
Sam Mendes – “1917”*
Josh Safdie and Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”
Martin Scorsese – “The Irishman”
Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ORIGINALE
Noah Baumbach – “Marriage Story”
Rian Johnson – “Knives Out”
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – “Parasite”
Quentin Tarantino – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*
Lulu Wang – “The Farewell”
MIGLIOR SCENEGGIATURA ADATTATA
Greta Gerwig – “Little Women”*
Noah Harpster and Micah Fitzerman-Blue – “A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood”
Anthony McCarten – “The Two Popes”
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver – “Joker”
Taika Waititi – “Jojo Rabbit”
Steven Zaillian – “The Irishman”
MIGLIOR FOTOGRAFIA
Jarin Blaschke – “The Lighthouse”
Roger Deakins – “1917”*
Phedon Papamichael – “Ford v Ferrari”
Rodrigo Prieto – “The Irishman”
Robert Richardson – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Lawrence Sher – “Joker”
MIGLIORI SCENOGRAFIE
Mark Friedberg, Kris Moran – “Joker”
Dennis Gassner, Lee Sandales – “1917”
Jess Gonchor, Claire Kaufman – “Little Women”
Lee Ha Jun – “Parasite”
Barbara Ling, Nancy Haigh – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”*
Bob Shaw, Regina Graves – “The Irishman”
Donal Woods, Gina Cromwell – “Downton Abbey”
MIGLIOR MONTAGGIO
Ronald Bronstein, Benny Safdie – “Uncut Gems”
Andrew Buckland, Michael McCusker – “Ford v Ferrari”
Yang Jinmo – “Parasite”
Fred Raskin – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Thelma Schoonmaker – “The Irishman”
Lee Smith – “1917”*
MIGLIORI COSTUMI
Ruth E. Carter – “Dolemite Is My Name”
Julian Day – “Rocketman”
Jacqueline Durran – “Little Women”
Arianne Phillips – “Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
Sandy Powell, Christopher Peterson – “The Irishman”
Anna Robbins – “Downton Abbey”
MIGLIOR TRUCCO E PARRUCCO
“Bombshell”*
“Dolemite Is My Name”
“The Irishman”
“Joker”
“Judy”
“Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood”
“Rocketman”
MIGLIORI EFFETTI VISIVI
“1917”
“Ad Astra”
“The Aeronauts”
“Avengers: Endgame”*
“Ford v Ferrari”
“The Irishman”
“The Lion King”
MIGLIOR FILM D’ANIMAZIONE
“Abominable”
“Frozen II”
“How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World”
“I Lost My Body”
“Missing Link”
“Toy Story 4”*
MIGLIOR FILM D’AZIONE
“1917”
“Avengers: Endgame”*
“Ford v Ferrari”
“John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”
“Spider-Man: Far From Home”
MIGLIOR COMMEDIA
“Booksmart”
“Dolemite Is My Name”*
“The Farewell”
“Jojo Rabbit”
“Knives Out”
MIGLIOR FILM FANTASCIENTIFICO O HORROR
“Ad Astra”
“Avengers: Endgame”
“Midsommar”
“Us”*
MIGLIOR FILM STRANIERO
“Atlantics”
“Les Misérables”
“Pain and Glory”
“Parasite”*
“Portrait of a Lady on Fire”
MIGLIOR CANZONE
“Glasgow” (No Place Like Home) – “Wild Rose”* (TIE)
“(I’m Gonna) Love Me Again” – “Rocketman”* (TIE)
“I’m Standing With You” – “Breakthrough”
“Into the Unknown” – “Frozen II”
“Speechless” – “Aladdin”
“Spirit” – “The Lion King”
“Stand Up” – “Harriet”
MIGLIOR COLONNA SONORA
Michael Abels – “Us”
Alexandre Desplat – “Little Women”
Hildur Guðnadóttir – “Joker”*
Randy Newman – “Marriage Story”
Thomas Newman – “1917”
Robbie Robertson – “The Irishman”
È necessario attenersi alla netiquette, alla community infatti si richiede l’automoderazione: non sono ammessi insulti, commenti off topic, flame. Si prega di segnalare i commenti che violano la netiquette, BAD si riserva di intervenire con la cancellazione o il ban definitivo.