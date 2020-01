I asked Robert Downey Jr. about the most valuable thing he took from playing Tony Stark for 11 years (Iron Man is for the children) and how hard it was to say goodbye:

"The contract was up, no problem. When the wires stopped coming through, I was more than ready to let go." pic.twitter.com/o1Pc47q8D6

— Kevin Polowy (@djkevlar) January 14, 2020