Rebel ground troops bunkered in around the Imperial comms tower on Scarif, stormtroopers can’t break through to get to Jyn who’s on her way to transmit plans. Vader says “put me on that beach.” Carnage ensues. You ended up seeing something like that in the corridor scene though. https://t.co/vvQKGPSgDr

