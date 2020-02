Star Wars: il regista Mike Flanagan prende in giro un ben noto momento di L’Ascesa di Skywalker

That is AWESOME. Let me try – Did you know? The mirror in #Oculus was created by a warlock as an engagement gift for his betrothed, but he cursed it (along with an evil-er credenza) when the marriage fell apart and thus ignited an era of antique-ridden darkness. This is fun! https://t.co/bUkAhXaCjX

— Mike Flanagan (@flanaganfilm) February 18, 2020