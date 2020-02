We’ve got some more Venom 2 set footage!

This time we’ve got someone in a mocap suit tearing apart what looks to a red vehicle (Cletus Kasady’s Car perhaps?)

We also hear Eddie Brock screaming “NO!” while it’s happening.

Who could the mocap be?pic.twitter.com/yf7Ns2PosN

