A clear look at Woody Harrelson as Cletus Kasady in Venom 2!!!!

Everything about this looks great! The hair looks good and the outfit is very Cletus Kasady and I can definitely picture him wearing it!

Venom 2 is gonna be so good!!!!

THERES GONNA BE CARNAGE!!! pic.twitter.com/nt5nYU2Ld7

— Let’s Talk Carnage! (@LetsTalkCarnage) February 24, 2020