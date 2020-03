I didn’t pitch this. I was asked at dinner last night by @joelmchale’s kid what Star Wars movie I would make, and my answer was an R-Rated Hoth movie in the vein of The Thing. But that will never happen. https://t.co/FT7VlntqB6

— N O S ⋊ Ɔ I ᴚ ᴚ Ǝ ᗡ ⊥ ⊥ O Ɔ S (@scottderrickson) March 9, 2020