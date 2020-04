Star Wars: Il Risveglio della Forza, dei concept alternativi omaggiano la scena d’apertura di Una Nuova Speranza

View this post on Instagram

Part of an opening scene concept for Star Wars: The Force Awakens. I tried to copy the opening of A New Hope but showing now derelict Star Destroyers being towed in and dropped as junk on Jakku. In the Art of Star Wars The Force Awakens by @philszostaksf. #starwars #theforceawakens #storyboard #stardestroyer #conceptart #digitalart #modo #photoshop