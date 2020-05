View this post on Instagram

More May the 4th Merryment!⁠ Documenting the creation of The ⁠Force Awakens was a dream job for me, it meant I was able to photograph so many facets of the production. From sets being constructed, props being made and costumes being created for all the cast members.⁠ Here we have the incredibly talented Michael Kaplan with Adam Driver fitting the Kylo Ren costume. Being able to record moments like this is what it's all about!⁠ . .⁠ .⁠ #maythe4thbewithyou #maythe4th #lucasfilm #starwars ⁠ #theforceawakens #skywalkersaga #starwarsfan #starwarsday #costume #maytheforcebewithyou #disney #kyloren #adamdriver #happystarwarsday #starwarsnerd #movies⁠ #michaelkaplan #filmstillsphotographer #setlife⁠ #filmcrew #costume #bts #behindthescenes #filmmaking #filmlife #bestjobever #lovemyjob #storytellingphotography #wilson_photo #canon