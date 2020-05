One of the most important things you can do to protect yourself during this pandemic—GET TESTED. @CoreResponse is in LA, Atlanta & Detroit offering free COVID-19 tests. More info at https://t.co/egdqAjrRN5 & see Sam Bayer’s tribute to the real superheroes. #GetTested #COREcovid19 pic.twitter.com/hiWnik81LW

— Robert Downey Jr (@RobertDowneyJr) May 8, 2020