Baby raptor test. This is Michael Lerman, our first AD in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, interacting with an early version of a puppet to be replaced by CGI later on. The final versions of the puppets were fully painted with the skin tones of the raptors. By doing so, the light reflections on Chris Pratt’s skin were very much improved to integrate on the digital model. #jurassicworldfallenkingdom #babyblue #babyraptors #behindthescenes #vfx #amblin