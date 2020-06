View this post on Instagram

Before we left Los Angeles, we all did a strict 8-day self-isolation and each of the 31 of us traveling had a COVID-19 RT-PCR test with negative results. The flight New Zealand went without any hiccups and we were soon on several different buses to the hotel where we would be quarantined. The check-in was done in a private room with physical distancing practiced the entire time. From there each of us immediately went into our 14-day Managed Isolation alone in our rooms. Today, we completed our Manage Isolation, which included all of us testing negative again for COVID. Now, looking forward to joining our Kiwi crew and getting back into production.