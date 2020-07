Today's the 10 year anniversary of Inception. Had a blast making that movie with Mr. Nolan and the entire cast and crew. Shooting this hallway sequence felt like we were carrying on in the grand tradition of Fred Astaire dancing on the ceiling. Such fond memories. <3 pic.twitter.com/TZNjKoGZoq

— Joseph Gordon-Levitt (@hitRECordJoe) July 13, 2020